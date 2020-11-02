I love to watch student-athletes compete. Character is revealed when people are tested. Competition is a means of being tested.
Of course, all sports are a testing ground for athletes, but I really like to watch kids participate in track and field. Wrestling is another grueling sport. For large high schools (5A-6A) and colleges a great testing ground is spring football practice.
Texas A&M-Commerce has chosen not to play football games this year because of the pandemic. Consequently, this fall will be the first time in school history that spring practice will begin in the fall. The Lions are calling this their fall ball practice.
In spring football practice, players do not have a game to look forward to. They spend time in weight training and conditioning, film study, playbook learning and practice. The weather can be very cold and wet at this time of year making practices exceedingly difficult to retain attention.
The aim for every player and team is to win. Athletes who hope to be competitive must exercise great control over themselves in everything they do. The focus must be on winning the price and getting the ring.
This is what the beauty of teaching sports is all about. The development of positive character traits will help these young people the rest of their lives. This is even true in the professional ranks. It is the daily grind of striving to reach goals.
When the prize is attained, then what? Trophies collect dust. We like to keep them around as reminders and inspiration though. These character traits we learn when chasing our goals will help drive us in the game of life.
This analogy of striving to reach our goals reminds me of the Apostle Paul in the Bible. Paul encouraged Christians to understand winning a worldly prize is short lived but accepting the gift of life will last for eternity. Paul encourages Christians to see the big picture. He said the aim is to win a prize that will last forever.
Great coaches lead and train their athletes for the big picture. They encourage and enforce quality study habits, while providing a solid year around plan for physical strength and conditioning. Hopefully when they finish sport competition, they will continue to use these habits in their daily life.
Thought for the week, “We compete, not so much against an opponent, but against ourselves. The real test is this: Did I make my best effort on every play?”
— Bud Wilkerson
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
