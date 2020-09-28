We may never utterly understand the manifestations of the coronavirus for a decade or more until meta analyses of research studies are concluded. What will be the lasting effects for young people, immediate and long term? Will there be a recurrence?
Let us consider the facts. Shingles prevention took two shots about five years apart, polio took a shot with a yearly booster and polio had many failures before an effective vaccine was developed. Pneumonia took two shots with about three years in between shots. We still do not know if those two shots are going to totally prevent pneumonia. Also, some people will not ever take the vaccine, so the virus will continue to infect people for years to come.
When will the desired time to vaccinate babies be decided? Will the state and federal governments require medical staffs, teachers and coaches, athletic participants, students, first responders, and military personnel to receive a vaccine? Will the red states and blue states agree on the issue?
Will there be religious issues? There are too many questions and too many variables to make definitive conclusions at this point. Until more evidence is produced on the virus we must err on the side of precaution.
We must consider what we can do during this time to prevent spreading and contracting the disease. If we care for our fellow man, where does love your neighbor as yourself enter this discussion. Are we masking, washing our hands and social distancing?
There are some other angles to explore also. Will people begin moving to smaller cities especially if they can work from home. House designs will develop more workspace(s) for parents and children.
This will impact schools. Schools could become smaller, requiring less taxes. Local governments will have to provide basic technology to all homes because there could be other pandemics. I have heard 30 to 40 percent of the workforce could permanently stay home. This time of unprecedented work requirements has developed some positive work situations for businesses. Technology has allowed the expansion of working from home.
Athletics are still participating. Very few athletes have been hospitalized and there is no evidence of the virus being life threatening to young people. Again though, we do not know the long-term effects.
What we have seen in recent weeks is college teams canceling games because many of their athletes have contracted the virus. Again, the danger to the health of these young people is not known. Most athletes contracting the virus do not have symptoms. They find out they are positive after having a precaution test.
Thought for the week, “Everyone has some fear. A man who has no fear belongs in a mental institution, or on special teams.”
— Walt Michaels
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
