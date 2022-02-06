What does it mean for a player to be ranked 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 stars? Each recruiting season, players are graded by national services.
The national recruiting services rank players without ever having graded film, visited with the high school coach, or witnessed the player in games.
College football fans get excited to view prospects that their favorite college signed in each recruiting class.
Then after signing date, so-called recruiting experts compare and rank each college recruiting class. Some college coaches will only recruit highly-rated players and players only after other colleges have made an offer.
Are the recruiting rankings of players and college signing classes realistic? What are they ranking anyway? Is it current talent level? Future potential?
In 2020, SBNation said the star ranking of athletes helps their chances of being drafted after their college playing days.
Five-star players are 33 times more likely to have been named All-Americans and All-State in high school. It is no surprise that players identified in high school as high achievers could make it through college and be drafted.
When it comes to recruiting, stars carry a lot of weight. There’s a ton of recruiting websites giving out their version of stars, but it is just guessing, and listening to a buzz, about the athletes.
The three major recruiting websites which rank, and assign stars to football players are ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports.
When I was coaching 6A high school football, I called these sources and asked them if they had seen my players live. I wanted to know if they had viewed practice or watched film. I also wanted to know if they thought it was important to get the high school head coaches’ opinion.
I asked how these players get ranked. Basically, these players are rated by the status of the college recruiting them.
How do high school athletes get stars? Athletes get the stars based on their offers. Very few know Rivals, SBNation and 247sports give at least 2 stars to any athlete having a legitimate offer from a D1 school. Consequently, players will magically have at least 2 stars if they get a D1 offer. Then if a power 5 team offers a scholarship, they receive more stars.
Companies operating All-American games choose name recognition.
What does an All-American high school game accomplish? Nothing, except promotion to put people in the stands. It’s a neat ending to a high school football career. Don’t hang a player’s value in college to their title of All-State or All-American.
College coaches downplay a recruit’s stars because they understand that the more stars of the athlete they sign, the higher the expectation of the fans to win championships.
Respected recruiting analyst Andy Hilton said there is a difference between a player who’s 6-2 210 and runs a 4.4 forty and a player who’s 5-7 140 and runs a 5 flat forty. The more competitive the college, the more talented player will be recruited.
We need to understand the purpose of recruiting rankings. Rankings are subjective. Rankings are to make colleges appear to have a future powerhouse team. Fans like that and purchase tickets and merchandise. Ticket and merchandise sales drive the train.
Thought for the week:
“Exaggeration is a blood relation to falsehood and nearly as blamable.”
– Hosea Ballou
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
