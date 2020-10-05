When I started coaching in a small community, my father told me about the importance of joining local civic organizations. He explained leaders of communities are in these clubs and this was one of the best ways to get to know community leaders. Plus, it was a way to show support to the community and not just care for yourself. He was right. I learned in my very first year as the youngest athletic director and head football coach in Texas (Santo High School) at age 23 how important it was.
Being a part of the community provided exposure and opened lines of communication. Santo was a tight-knit group and I was a part of them. They knew what I needed as a coach and understood program obstacles we were facing. This program had dropped football the prior season because these obstacles were too large to overcome. Consequently, they knew my every step to rebuild this program. They watched and were concerned. They wanted me to succeed.
The first season game finally came. We were playing a team I did not think was particularly good. I told my wife if this team defeated us, we probably would not win a game because I felt they were the worst team on our schedule. The game was on our home field and the stadium was full. People were excited to see what kind of product we were putting on the field. Since I was involved in the only civic organization in town, everyone was familiar with our coaching staff and players. The crowd was excited.
Our opponent beat us 47-18. I felt horrible. Saturday morning as I headed to the office, I saw the numbers 18 in every store window on Main Street. What were these people doing? Were they trying to embarrass me? Were they making fun of us on our loss? I walked in one of the main stores. The owner Stoney Jackson asked me how I was feeling. I said I was confused why all the stores had our score of 18 on their storefront windows. I asked Stoney why all the store owners were making fun of us. I said our kids played their hearts out and we did our best.
Stoney corrected me. He said the entire community was so proud of us. After the game, the community store owners all agreed to get together on Saturday morning and highlight the great game we played by showing off how many points we scored. He told me I probably did not understand the impact we were making. He said the year before the school had dropped the program, the team only scored six points the entire year and here we had scored 18 in one game.
He went on and on about the throwback pass our team scored on a kickoff return unit. Stoney said that was the greatest thing he had ever seen. He was impressed our kids executed the play just like I had drawn up at our booster meeting. He said no one thought you guys could pull that off.
Community service is valuable on several levels. Being engaged in the community builds loyal fan support. What I viewed as a loss was a major win for our community. Winning and being successful is more than having the most points on the scoreboard at the end of the game.
Thought for the week, “Success is best measured by the achiever.”
— Joe Paterno
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of the book titled “Foundations of Coaching” (2020). He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
