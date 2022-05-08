I am convinced screaming and using profanity in coaching does more harm than good. Would a classroom teacher use profanity while giving a lecture?
Recently, an LSU professor was fired for cursing in lectures. This needs to be a lesson to everyone teaching and coaching young people.
I understand athletics is full of competitive and aggressive people, but bad language does not do any good. A question to ask people guilty of treating others this way is do they like to be cussed. The answer is no. Then do not do it to others.
The way we speak tells a lot about who we are? Our language is considered by many psychologist as our identity. Parents’ language plays a crucial role in shaping a child’s personality as well as their psychological development, thoughts, and emotions.
Children say the craziest things, why? Because they have heard it.
Working in and around coaches all my career, I know how words can slip easily out of our mouths. Psychologists explain that people swear out of frustration, fear, anger, or passion. Just smash your finger with a hammer and see what comes out of your mouth.
Language demonstrates people’s identity. Words, whether good or bad, send messages of where we live and what kind of professional work field we are in. Most warehouse workers are probably different with their speech than bank executives.
Author Benjamin Bergen said profane words have a direct line to our emotions. They can inflict emotional pain and incite violence. He stated bad words are powerful. They have an emotional, physiological, and social impact on people.
My high school senior English teacher would not allow the phrase “can you dig it” be used in her class. It was a common saying for kids. But in her time, it meant something totally different.
If we have enough self-control to not use foul language in front of our parents, at church or in front of the pastor, then we can use the same self-discipline to not use abusive or foul language in all phases of our lives.
There is a saying about our speech I thought might be good to repeat. “Be careful of your words, for they become your thoughts. Be careful of your thoughts, for they become your actions. Be careful of your actions, for they become your character. Be careful of your character, for it becomes your destiny.”
Thought for the day:
“Do not use foul or abusive language. Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them.”
— Author unknown
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
