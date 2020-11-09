Some fans cannot understand why their team does not win a championship every year. If the team won the championship last year, then they should win it this year, right? Since the team has the same coaches, then fans think they should have a replica team year in and year out.
Fans with common sense understand players on a team change yearly in high school and college. The chemistry is different with different player talent and leadership. Like Forrest Gump said about a box of chocolates, you just do not know what you will get.
The following is a fictitious story about a business in Houston of people not using common sense.
Heidi is proprietor of a bar in Houston. She realizes most of her customers are unemployed drinkers and can no longer afford to patronize her bar. To solve this problem, she came up with a new marketing plan allowing her customers to drink now and pay later.
She keeps track of the drinks consumed on a ledger (thereby granting loans). Word got around about Heidi’s new plan and in just a matter of a few days; her business was full of customers. By providing her customers’ freedom from immediate payment demands, Heidi gets no resistance when at regular intervals she increased the costs of drinks. Heidi’s gross sales volume increased massively.
A young and dynamic vice president at the local bank recognized these customer debts constitute valuable future assets. The bank decided to increase Heidi’s borrowing limit. There was no reason for any undue concern since the bank has the debts of the unemployed drinkers as collateral.
At the bank’s corporate headquarters, expert traders transform these customer loans into Drink bonds, Alki bonds and Puke bonds. The securities are then bundled and traded on international security markets. Naïve investors do not really understand securities are really debts of unemployed drinkers.
Therefore, the bond prices continuously climb, and the securities soon become the hottest-selling items for some of the nation’s leading brokerage houses. One day, the risk manager of the bank thought it was time to demand payment on the debts incurred by drinkers at Heidi’s bar. Heidi then demanded payment from her customers, but unemployed customers could not pay Heidi their loan obligations. Heidi could not repay her loan to the bank and had to file bankruptcy. The bar closed and the 11 employees lost their jobs.
Overnight bonds dropped in price by 90%. The collapsed bond asset value destroyed the bank’s liquidity and prevents it from issuing new loans, thus, freezing credit and economic activity in the community. The supplier’s at Heidi’s bar had granted her a loan on merchandise and now were left with all her debt. Therefore, the supplier had to file bankruptcy.
Athletic teams will be bankrupt if they do not prepare well. Championship teams do not fall for gimmicks. Common sense tells athletes they cannot rely on past accomplishments. They must do championship work daily.
Thought for the week, “Leaders are like eagles, they do not flock. You will find them one at a time.”
— Knute Rockne
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of Foundations of Coaching (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
