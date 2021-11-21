The kicker makes the field goal and the crowd roars. The punter booms a ball down the field and fans cheer. Fans cheer for great kickers and punters but how about the person snapping the ball to them?
This is a position many times forgotten by fans. Does anyone really think about a deep snapper? Without a good snap, both the kicker and punter would be in a predicament.
The deep snapper works tirelessly for the opportunity to snap in a game. During the game he might not get to snap any plays, or he may have several. Regardless of the number of plays he performs, he must ready.
Throughout the years I have been blessed to work with some great deep snappers but never better than Wyatt Leath at Texas A&M University-Commerce. This season, Wyatt has snapped perfectly to the holder for field goals/point after touchdowns and to the punter in eleven games without a flaw. In 11 games, Wyatt perfectly snapped 27 times for field goals, 39 for PAT’s, and 45 for punts. 111 perfect snaps are amazing statistics.
A deep snapper can be viewed like a wolf. The greatest wolves serve the pack. Instead of being in front to lead, the leaders are in back to protect and push others.
Very seldom are deep snappers mentioned for the field goal that won the game or punt that went sailing down the field backing up the opponent. Yet, without a good snap, the kick or punt would never have occurred.
I compare a good deep snapper to an unsung hero. Much like a friend who is not necessarily the star athlete. In 2016, Evan Eifling was playing football with friends at his middle school. Evan was not the star player.
The playground field was lined with large concrete steps. On this day the field was very muddy from rain. The quarterback passed the ball to the receiver (Jacob) and he slipped in the mud, hitting his head on the sharp edge of the steps.
Evan ran to Jacob and saw a large cut above his eyebrow. He held the injured boy’s head and very calmly talked to him. He applied direct pressure to the wound, slowing the bleeding significantly.
The wound to the Jacob’s forehead was about an inch and a half wide and deep enough to see the skull beneath. All other players and adults present were too squeamish to assist. Evan calmly talked to Jacob until the paramedics arrived. Evan is an unsung hero.
Although I have highlighted Wyatt, the kicker, punter, and holder also are part of the operation. But it all starts with the snap. Every junior high, high school, and college is lucky to have great deep snappers.
So, the next time you watch an extra point being kicked, or field goal and punt being executed, remember the thankless position of the deep snapper. That position starts the entire operational process. Yes, deep snappers like Wyatt Leath, in my opinion, are considered unsung heroes.
Thought for the week:
“The strength of the wolf is in the pack, and the strength of the pack is in the wolf.”
— Rudyard Kipling
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
