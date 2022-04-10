Do you remember the United States Football League (USFL)? The USFL was founded in 1982. The USFL played three spring football seasons from 1983 to 1985. The 1983 season featured 12 teams, mostly in major markets. The league expanded to 18 teams in 1984 but reduced to 14 teams in 1985.
They lured 2.7 million fans in their first year of operation. Games averaged 25,031 fans each. Leading all teams in attendance, the Denver Gold drew more than 40 thousand fans per home game.
With eight teams returning to the gridiron in 2022, the league hopes to become a spring success. Other recent spring leagues have failed. Both the Alliance of American Football and XFL made attempts.
The original USFL folded in 1986. Although, they had rabid fans and signed many notable players, it failed after it tried to challenge the NFL with a fall schedule. The NFL had a strong hold on TV networks and the USFL failed at going head-to-head.
If fans supported the league, why did it fail? This new football league had a very solid plan, but new brash millionaire owners changed the original plans. Greed and poor leadership are considered by many as the ultimate causes of failure.
The USFL originally had great ideas. They conducted a regional draft. This wise ideal kept local players and established loyal fan bases. But, new ownership, most notably Donald Trump in New Jersey, Eddie Einhorn in Chicago, and J William Oldenburg, convinced the league that spending money was the way to ensure success. The league experienced big losses.
Trump and Einhorn convinced other USFL owners moving to a fall schedule would compete with the NFL. They believed this would lead to a merger of the two leagues like what happened with the AFL. By merging the two leagues, they felt the USFL teams would be worth $70 million each, which was the going rate for an NFL franchise. This was not the original plan for the league.
Immediately, losses were experienced by USFL teams. Moving to a fall schedule caused teams to move out of NFL dominated markets.
After consecutive million-dollar loss seasons, the USFL decided to sue the NFL for violating the Sherman antitrust act. Their claim was the NFL had an unlawful monopoly on TV contracts, broadcasting rights and stadium access for American style football. The USFL lost and folded.
Finally, after several decades, the USFL will return this April. The season will operate from mid-April to mid-June for the regular season. The playoffs will follow. Games will be played on both Saturdays and Sundays. There will be special broadcasts airing on Fridays and Mondays.
Time is yet to determine if this league will succeed. Hopefully, the USFL will stick to their plans and not allow greed and new ownership to ruin a great product. Stick to your plans USFL.
Thought for the week:
“A great vision is needed, and the man who has it must follow it as the eagle seeks the deepest blue of the sky.”
— Crazy Horse
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
