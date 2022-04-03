There is an escalating need for durable athletic fields to accommodate multiple sports teams and activities.
The high cost of maintaining a grass sports field, and the need to conserve water, has prompted a rising number of schools and park and recreational programs to install synthetic turf to meet program needs.
Research studies demonstrate artificial surfaces are safer than normal grass fields. They provide a safe playing environment, operational in inclement weather, save normal labor and maintenance costs and save water consumption.
School districts and universities are turning to artificial fields for practice and games. These fields are uniform, where grass fields are unsafe during inclement weather. Divots, sprinkler heads, and hardness make these fields unsafe for participants. Fewer injuries are reported on artificial surfaces as compared to grass turf fields.
Water is becoming a diminishing commodity. It is more precious than gold because water sustains life. When there is a water shortage, cities mandate rationing which ruins sport grass fields.
What are artificial turf fields? Synthetic turf is a grass-like ground cover replicating lush natural grass in appearance and function. A rubber fill provides softness and durability.
Artificial fields provide a consistent year-round, all-weather playing surface built to withstand extended use without downtime for recovery. As a landscape cover, synthetic turf provides low maintenance. It is a weed-free surface, not requiring water or fertilizer, and appears like grass.
It is difficult to maintain lush year-round grass fields for practice. The number of sport teams and participation numbers make it almost impossible. Bands and other groups routinely utilize the fields also.
There are more than 10,000 multi-use synthetic turf sport fields in North American schools, colleges, parks, and professional sports stadiums.
About half of all NFL teams currently play their games on synthetic turf. Depending on the region of the country, a typical grass sports field requires between 500,000 to a one million gallons of water or more each year. Synthetic turf playing fields exponentially increase playing and practice time. The field is always ready for use in all types of weather, without worry of damage. The field remains uniform and consistent, which allows participation 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.
In addition, while turf grass managers recommend using a natural field for no more than 20 hours per week or 680 hours per year for a three-season window, synthetic turf performs around the clock with no rest required.
Financially it makes sense. The cost of an artificial turf surface is equivalent to about what it cost to maintain a grass field for eight years. Since the warranty of an artificial field is about eight years, then, this is a wash.
