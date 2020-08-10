Fall sport practices are beginning. Are the players ready? Is the team prepared to do what it takes to win the good fight?
At this time of year, we often hear it is time to begin the new season. Some more experienced coaches may say it is time to finish the season at hand. How can they finish the season when it has only begun?
It is true, the season may be beginning for some players, while others started their journey for a great season last winter. These players have not let up. They have done all the necessary preparation to play their best. They are physically and mentally ready. All summer they have put the final touches on conditioning so they can play their best on every play.
There will be many players fired up for the fall. They will work extremely hard. This might be enough but how much better would they have been if they prepared like champions in the off-season?
To be the absolute best you can be, there needs to be a vision, a plan to fulfill the vision and then completion of the plan. This is what I call a good start (vision), a grand performance (action plan), and a glorious finish (completion of the plan). Then when the season is over you will know you gave ever thing there was to give.
The Apostle Paul came to the finish line saying he had fought the good fight. There is joy and satisfaction in running a good race, crossing the finish line a winner. The Apostle Paul died well because he lived well.
A good start is necessary to lay the foundation. Preparing the body for the demands of the sport. Having the physical and mental preparations to fulfill a grueling season performing at the highest level your talent will allow.
Then it is season time which requires a grand performance. Grand in the dictionary is defined: marked by magnificence, impressive. In writing to the church at Galatia, Paul said he was astonished at their lack of commitment to Christ. Paul said the people started well but did not finish. They gave excuses. Paul taught us to let us lay aside the weight of jealousy, ill feeling, pride, and in 1Corinthians 9:24b told the people to run in such a way as to get the prize.
The actual season is the time to finish the race. We have prepared for the race. Our bodies and minds are well conditioned, and we are prepared to tackle all obstacles. We know our vision, had a good start, and are prepared for a grand performance. A great finish claims our victory. In 2 Timothy 4:7 it says I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Ecclesiastes 7:8 says better is the end of a thing than its beginning, and patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit.
The thought of the end is marvel. Reaching for our goal, gives hope to ones who have prepared diligently and races toward the finish line.
Thought for the week, “The six W’s: Work will win when wishing won’t.”
— Todd Blackledge
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
