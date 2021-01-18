Is it an indication a coach is no longer of value when they get fired or asked to leave a position? When there is a change, many people look at resigned or fired coaches in a negative way. I believe there is much more to the equation. Maybe they should look to administrators.
In recent years, there have been many coaches let go only to get hired in another position and excel. It is usually after a few years can we see if forced changed was a right decision. If the program fails with the new change, then should the administration be held accountable. I believe many firings are done by administrations with extraordinarily little knowledge of how to operate winning programs.
Many coaches land other jobs after being let go and have great success at their new job. The University of Texas has just hired Steve Sarkisian. He was let go at USC in 2015. Why would Texas have more faith in him than USC did?
The University of Texas might be a good example of firing and hiring coaches. Yes, the head coach of only four years, Tom Herman, was fired and immediately Sarkisian was hired.
Many wealthy high schools and colleges do not consider the cost of firing proven coaches. Because of their greed to win championships every year, they will pay whatever necessary to seek the golden coach.
Let us look at recent history. Herman was 32-18 (64% win-percentage), which was an improvement from Charlie Strong’s 16-21 record. Strong replaced Mack Brown, who just finished with an eight-win season. Was money a concern? Brown had an annual salary of $2.81 million and received a $2.75 million buyout. Strong received a $5 million salary and got a $7.2-million buyout. Now Sarkisian is receiving a six-year, $34.2 million contract.
Brown had revitalized Longhorn football after several years of struggling.The Longhorns beat USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, Ohio State in 2005, and conference rival Oklahoma in 1998, 1999, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2013. In 2005, Texas defeated USC to win the national championship. In 2006, he was awarded the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award for "Coach of the Year." Brown and legendary coach Darrell Royal are the only Longhorn coaches to win national championships.
Texas alumni and administrators were greedy though. Like the story of the golden goose, they wanted a national title every year. After the 2013 season, having been the head coach from 1997-2013, officials wanted more frequent championships. Officials were not satisfied with Browns’ outstanding win-loss record and championships every few years. They wanted championships every year. Brown was asked to resign. Since his firing, how many championships has Texas won in seven seasons since his departure? Zero.
In my opinion, Texas officials cut the head off the golden goose, trying to get all the golden eggs at once. What was the result? Two consecutive coaches (Strong and Herman) not winning a Big 12 or national championship, spending millions of dollars on buying out coaches’ contracts, increasing millions on annual salaries, and now starting all over again.
Now head coach at North Carolina, Brown has revitalized the Tar Heels. In 2020, he led the Tar Heels to a third-place finish in the ACC and received a berth in the Orange Bowl. It was the Tar Heels' first major-bowl appearance since the 1949 season. His two-year record is 15-10, a huge improvement for Tar Heel football. Just think what Texas would have done in the last seven years had he remained head coach.
Thought for the week, “Ageing is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength."
— Betty Friedan
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.