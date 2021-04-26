Track and field season is ending. The state track meet will be May 7 and 8 at the University of Texas. I plan to be there. I know there will be some of the greatest performances ever recorded happening that day.
Sitting in my office one day several years ago, a fellow came to visit me. He wanted to talk about what he was doing to help kids stay on the straight and narrow. He wanted to be part of a school assembly program I was involved in promoting.
He told me his name and I was in awe. This guy was an icon in track and field back in the 70s. He went on to play in the NFL. His name was Johnny Lam Jones.
I watched Lam run the 400-meter dash against another great, Johnny Ham Jones, at the Border Relays in 1977. Johnny Lam was from Lampasas and Johnny Ham was from Hamlin. When the gun went off, the entire crowd was on their feet to watch these guys run. It was a beautiful sight. They looked like stallion horses running. Johnny Lam won the race.
As Johnny was talking to me, I could barely stay focused on his words because I was remembering his past. At 18 years of age, he ran the 400-meter relay at the Montreal Olympics, winning the gold medal. As a freshman in college, he played running back at the University of Texas next to Johnny Ham Jones. He later moved to receiver.
Lam was drafted second overall by the New York Jets after his time was up with the Longhorns. He received the first $2 million contract in professional football. He played six seasons with the Jets and Cowboys but never lived up to expectations because of injuries and substance abuse.
I wanted to ask him so many questions about things I had heard about his past but did not have to because he started telling me why he wanted to talk to kids. Johnny wanted to tell kids to have dreams and follow their dreams with hard work. He wanted to tell students there are people who will do everything possible to distract them by offering wild parties and drugs and alcohol. He explained his stardom in high school and college attracted star struck people around him that gave him a false sense of security.
Johnny got distracted and followed the hype. He became addicted to drugs and alcohol, lost his career and all his finances. All the people, he thought were friends, were no longer around him. He was dissolute and abandoned.
Then Johnny became a Christian and cleaned himself up. Although he was no longer a star and did not have his fortune of money, he found his calling. He said he had been fortunate and was blessed because he had found his passion, to help kids find their way in life. He said he must hurry though because he had recently found out he was terminal with cancer.
It breaks my heart to see people have such a hard fall in life, but I am thankful there are second chances. God never gives up on us. Even though we make mistakes, we can change. Johnny passed away in March of 2019 as a happy man, helping young people to his very end of life.
Thought for the week, “Change before you have to.” Jack Welch
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of Foundations of Coaching (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
