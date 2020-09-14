It is during difficult times you find out who can be counted on. During this pandemic, we see lots of division. Strong families stick together though.
In the sports world today, teams are more diverse, dispersed, digital and dynamic than ever before. Regardless of all the additions, team strength still hinges on a core set of fundamentals for group collaboration. The basics of team effectiveness are vision, having a solid plan, and possessing tools to fulfill the plan.
Compiling these three important ingredients along with a shared focus, teams become extraordinarily strong. To accomplish this is difficult. Leaders have so much to contend with. With a focus on team building, hands on daily communication is vital. The leader’s main job is to make sure groups within a team work well together and remain focused on the right priorities. During this COVID pandemic, this is a major challenge for coaches, teachers and administrators.
When a coach talks about team, it is like talking about a family. Teams that work, plan and play together become close. The same is true with family. Families that work together, plan together and do things together get closer and closer. There are many great examples of close teams and families.
The old saying is a family that prays together, stays together. Families are teams. A team looks out for each other, encourages and nurtures each other.
In 1992, at the Olympic Games in Barcelona, British sprinter Derek Redmond was competing for a gold medal. During the race, Derek had his dreams of an Olympic medal diminish when he pulled his hamstring. This happened during the middle of a semi-final race. Most athletes would have stopped running and left the track, but Redmond was determined to finish what he started.
Therefore, Redmond got up off the ground and began hobbling around the track toward the finish line. He was in tremendous pain and appeared he could not finish. His father saw what was happening from the stands, so he forced his way onto the track and put his arm around his son. The two finished the race together, arm in arm. As they crossed the finish line, Redmond was crying but I must think he felt secure in his father’s arms.
Teams stick together through thick and thin. We will have fun and experience awesome moments and face difficulties. We will have obstacles to overcome and it will take great effort and commitment to persevere. The challenges experienced this year will be a true test.
As we go about our daily lives, I encourage everyone to spend time in conversation, planning and enjoying your families. Rejoice during the good times and nurture each other during the tough times. Life is short; we need to make the best of our time.
Thought for the week, “The man that wins may have been counted out several times, but he didn’t hear the referee.”
— H.E. Janson
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of the book titled “Foundations of Coaching” (2020). He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
