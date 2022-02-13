Education in America is at risk. Quality teachers are at the forefront of a quality educational system and teachers are leaving the profession by the boatload.
Teachers pay, COVID 19 protocols, and lack of community support are driving the stress levels up higher than many teachers can take.
In addition, companies are hiring quality teachers to join their workforce.
It appears the biggest need is to raise teacher pay. Burned out teachers are leaving the classroom for jobs in the private sector at an alarming rate. Companies are hiring teachers, boosting their pay to work in sales, software, healthcare, and many other fields. The Rand Corporation survey found the rate of teachers quitting jobs rose more than in any other industry in 2021.
Why are teachers leaving the profession in mass?
Teachers are exhausted from toggling between online and classroom instruction, shifting Covid-19 protocols and dealing with challenging students, parents, and administrators. Stress and low pay are considered the main problem areas.
The pandemic beginning in 2020 upended education. Virtual education versus the traditional classroom complicated teachers’ workload.
Already strapped with a fully loaded schedule of grading papers, filing governmental mandated reports, and lesson plans, the burden has become overwhelming.
According to federal data, the national educational reduction in teachers rose 148%, while reduction in states and local education rose 40%. By comparison, reduction in retail trade rose 27% in the same time frame. According to LinkedIn, teachers leaving for a new career increased by 62% last year.
How can the problem be fixed? Increase teacher pay to a professional wage. Many financial experts believe all communities improve when educators make a professional wage. Teacher pay in America averages $60,000. Switzerland ($110,000) and Luxembourg ($100,000) lead the way.
Thought for the week:
“The United States is the most innovative country in the world. But our leadership could slip away if we fail to properly fund primary, secondary, and higher education.”
– Jeff Bingaman
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
