How many times do you hear someone’s son or daughter could have gotten a scholarship if the high school coach would have helped more? Although, it is important for everyone to work together, the fact remains it is the performance, talent and potential of the student-athlete that garners a scholarship.
Have you heard the term blue chipper or 5-star athlete? In the athletic arena, these terms represent an outstanding athlete. With internet websites, it seems like there are lots of blue chippers or 5-star athletes.
Fans and parents view names listed with these terms attached and believe what they read. Then expectations of big scholarships are expected. Surely if the student-athlete is listed as a top recruit in the tabloids or internet then they should be recruited by a power five college.
Sorry, it does not work that way. Fact is, colleges do not pay attention to the media circus surrounding high school student-athletes. College scouts review film, check size and speed of athletes, review social media accounts of the player and parents and evaluate their academic results.
Recruiting websites and street agents tell parents and students they can assist with gaining their child a scholarship. These companies and agents will give accounts of great athletes they claim to have helped.
Rest assured; these great athletes receive offers because college scouts evaluated their skill. It was not because a recruiting service was sending out their name and profile. Now at the small college level, there are some reputable recruiters helping student-athletes. Many times, a college scout will call a reputable recruiter and ask about potential position players.
Big colleges work with some reputable recruiting services. These services charge the college, not the student-athlete. The help they provide is basically providing knowledge of test scores and academic ability not their talent. Talent is viewed by watching film and games.
I have also seen players that were good enough to get recruited but were disregarded because of social media accounts. Players acting a fool on the internet are often dropped by college scouts. Parents’ social media accounts also hurt players. There are quality players dropped by college scouts because of the parent criticizing the high school coach and players on the team. When a parent acts this way, it is probable the player will act that way also.
Most college scouts would not recruit a player because the parent is spewing venom on the social site. Even if the parent deletes the tweets or posts at the end of the season, the damage is done. My advice to student-athletes is to make sure their parents are not venom spewers in the stands or social media sites (college scouts always check with the high school coach and administrators). Also, make sure their own social media accounts do not possess anything negative. Play, perform and produce for the team. Team is the strength for every player.
Thought for the week, “The power of we is stronger than the power of me.”
— Billy Riebock
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
