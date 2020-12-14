Team building reminds me of a great saying; teams are as strong as their weakest link. For years, I have used this saying with players, coaches and administrators. I believe all influencing parts of a team are necessary to build powerhouses.
This phrase was in common use by the 18th century. It appeared in Thomas Reid’s “Essays on the Intellectual Powers of Man” in 1786. In the book, Reid said in every chain of reasoning, the evidence of the last conclusion can be no greater than that of the weakest link in the chain, whatever may be the strength of the rest.
In building and sustaining football programs, superintendents and coaches need to work hand and hand. The superintendent leads the district in all programs and academia. Is there a correlation of football team win-percentage and superintendents?
I think it is important to understand superintendents are governed by a board of trustees. Consequently, the team is not just a coach and his staff, but the entire board with the superintendent. If the board restricts the superintendent from providing tools for the program, then it makes the job difficult for a coaching staff. All three entities are a link in the chain.
I believe administrative support, which includes the board, is assuring the district has a solid coaching staff along with tools to help them be successful. The tools need to be commensurate with their competition. This includes class scheduling, number and structure of employees, facilities and equipment.
There are many school districts with solid support, but I will highlight three that are excelling exponentially. Mount Vernon ISD has a deep history of success. Two years ago, the superintendent and school board hired Art Briles to take over the program, knowing they would be blasted by the media. Although Coach Briles was exonerated by Baylor officials and remunerated millions of dollars, MVISD officials knew they would receive condemnation.
The district made a great decision. The leadership of Coach Briles’ staff have propelled the team to 8-2 (2019) and 12-2 (2020) records consecutively for an 83% win-percentage. They are headed for the semifinal state championship game this week.
Aledo High School has had several superintendents over the years but for the last 27 seasons have only had two head coaches. These two head coaches switched jobs twice, making it only one staff. The board and superintendents have been solid in providing the necessary tools to compete at the state level. In 27 years, the Bearcats have won nine state championships and are competing for their 10th this season. Their win-percentage in the last 27 years is 95%.
Lake Worth ISD has not had the tradition of Mt. Vernon or Aledo. The LWISD school board and superintendent made decisions to take the necessary steps to provide tools for a solid program. With a new head coach and necessary tools including staff assignments and facilities, the Bullfrogs have continued the playoff tradition with three consecutive playoff appearances and the first winning season since 2013.
Mt. Vernon, Aledo and Lake Worth are fine examples of a school district having a solid chain. Schools can have great coaching staffs but if the program does not receive necessary support from the school board or superintendent, in time the program will fail. Talent might be strong enough to produce some success but when the talent runs low, it will be obvious the program is not on solid ground.
Thought for the week, “The secret to winning is constant, consistent management.”
— Tom Landry
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.