When individuals on a team speak with an open and honest dialog the team has a chance to grow strong. Teams, with common interests and shared goals, produce a superior product. American history shows us during the Revolutionary War, various religious groups and a variety of politicians united to achieve a common goal.
After the war, many of the courageous Freedom Fighters found themselves at odds with former comrades-in-arms. To get a new country up and running, our Founders provided for religious freedom, political elections and economic opportunity. It is now time to decide whether we want young people to make informed decisions or to accept their birth plight. Should a person remain in the normal thinking of culture they were raised without questioning and challenging? Should they be allowed to form their own beliefs?
The acid test for me is quite simple. If my core beliefs cannot withstand questions and challenges of youth, am I sitting in the right chair? Is my response measured, logical, thoughtful and compelling or am I reduced to angry shouting, hyperbole and name-calling? In any organization, there are some creative people recommending policy and procedure changes. There are also some kibitzers (people who always criticize). Who do you listen to, the creative recommenders or kibitzers?
In athletics, questions are helpful. Questions lead to answers and answers to solutions. Status quo means you are failing. I believe an organization is either climbing or falling. There is no leveling off. We must continue to strive for excellence.
After every season, coaches break down every aspect of the previous seasons’ play. What was good? Where did we miss the boat? It takes time, effort and lots of questioning.
Can you and your peers discuss religion, politics or economics without becoming angry, defensive or venomous? From personal observation, I have learned not all church people, not all Democrats, not all Republicans, not all Libertarians, not all conservatists, not all liberals, not all mothers, not all fathers, not all teachers, not all doctors, not all scientists, not all preachers, not all homeless people, not all athletes, not all generals, not all mayors can agree 100 percent. Perhaps this explains the birth of the ole’ cliché of majority rule.
Some players hear instruction and get angry because they feel like a coach does not like them. They feel like the coach is picking on them by giving instruction. On the other hand, some players are thankful for correction.
We cannot fix everything, but we can be honest. Honest conversation cannot help everyone, but honest actions can make a difference. This thought reminds me of the starfish story. The starfish story goes like this: One day, a man was walking along the beach when he noticed a boy picking something up and gently throwing it into the ocean. Approaching the boy, he asked the boy what he was doing. The boy said he was throwing starfish back into the ocean. He explained the surf was up and the tide was going out. He continued if he did not throw them back, they would soon die.
The man replied there was miles and miles of beach and thousands of starfish. The man told the boy he could not make a difference for all the starfish. After listening politely, the boy bent down, picked up another starfish, and threw it back into the surf. Then smiling at the man, he told him he made a difference for that one.
Thought for the week, “It’s not what you’ve got, it’s what you use that makes a difference.”
— Zig Ziglar
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He has a doctor degree in education and has been an administrator and football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
