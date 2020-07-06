Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High around 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.