Should coaches be upset over a bad call by a sports official? After all they are human and sometimes make an error in judgement. Does the official receive consequences like what their error in judgement caused players and coaches? Suspending officials for judgment errors is a touchy subject.
Mistakes are going to happen. The NFL and FBS college coaches can challenge a limited number of calls. Is that enough to ensure a well called ball game? Sometimes an official will have an error in judgment. Sometimes they misapply a rule or handle an administrative issue incorrectly. Regardless of the cause, mistakes by officials profoundly impact a game. Many times, these mistakes cost an athlete or team a victory.
What are the consequences for these mistakes? Without question these mistakes by officials have consequences for coaches and players. Coaches lose their job over a defeat. Teams lose championships because of these mistakes. So, should officials face consequences for their mistakes? Should they be suspended?
In a playoff game in Oklahoma, the officials erred by taking the score off the board instead of enforcing the penalty on the conversion attempt or ensuing kickoff. The officiating crew was barred from working additional playoff games that season but was cleared to work the next season. Is that extreme enough. Their error cost coaches and players dearly.
In a state championship playoff game at a school I coached, there was an obvious interference penalty on the last play before half-time. The penalty would have moved the ball close to the goal line and given us one more play to score. Had we scored a field goal or touchdown, the outcome of the game could have been affected. The official said the receiver should have caught the ball anyway. The officiating chapter agreed the non-call by the official was an error but there was no consequence.
Errors like these cost coaches and players dearly. This question about suspending officials is a hot topic. Many coaches and administrators believe officials should be sanctioned for their egregious mistakes. Others contend officials should have the facts on how they will be evaluated and what consequences will apply to judgement errors.
The biggest problem facing the sports officiating business is the pool of available officials is declining. Why would the availability of officials be declining? It is because of the scrutiny officials are receiving. Consequently, suspending, and reprimanding officials is a double edge sword.
When officiating at the highest levels of high school, college, and professional ranks, I believe there should be standards and evaluations. Punishment should mimic the egregiousness of the error. Did the error cost a team a conference championship, playoff, or bowl game? Discipline of officials is difficult to prudently devise but consequences should increase by heightened results of the contest.
Thought for the week: “I never questioned the integrity of an umpire. Their eyesight, yes.”
— Leo Durocher
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of the book titled Foundations of Coaching (2020). He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
