Recently, I wrote about wealthier school districts proportionately have higher test scores. Most people believe the same holds true for winning sport teams. It makes sense, districts with quality coaches and pristine facilities succeed at a higher rate.
Should athletics in public schools have limitations on tools of trade (adequate number of coaches per number of squads, coaches in the athletic periods, coaches with certain number of class teaching assignments and other tools) in accordance to what the state interscholastic organization determines satisfactory for different classification of school size (Class A to 6A). Are all school districts equal in providing tools for their sport programs? The answer is no. Since some districts are way over the top, many people believe there should be regulation.
Colleges are regulated by the NCAA or NAIA. These organizations limit coaching staff size, scholarship totals and many other areas. In Texas high school, there is no limit to the number of coaches per sport, coaches per athletic class, and other important tools. This brings up the question, should interscholastic sports have regulations on tools of trade based on student population and classification (Class A to 6A)?
The Texas Education Agency report demonstrated districts having higher academic ratings allocate more money per-pupil than low performing districts. Evidence from studies found class size, school-based instructional coaches, tutoring for struggling students, and other success practices impact student performance on state assessments. Providing these tools require money. Is the same analogy true for athletics? Do districts providing better facilities and more tools of trade have more success? Sure, they do.
In the sports world, coaches understand the number one ingredient for success is talent. Money cannot buy talent, but money attracts talent. I believe programs hiring quality coaches, having excellent tools of trade, and providing excellent facilities win at a higher rate.
Parents relocate into districts for different reasons. Districts with impeccable athletic facilities and quality coaches are a draw for a district. Just like having a district well-known for providing academic excellence, having quality sport programs are some of the reason’s parents choose schools for their children to attend.
Wealthier school districts can provide more coaches, facilities and other tools of trade. Not only does this draw students to the district, it also allows districts to staff and build great programs. Money allocated in the right place matters. There are many districts with plenty of money but choose to allocate on the low end for athletics.
For example, many 4A-6A high schools employ their head coach and coordinators as coaches only, with no classroom duties. The varsity coaches have a class period for game preparation. The facilities rival many division one universities. On the other hand, there are a few 4A-6A districts requiring all coaches to have full classroom duties and provide only average facilities. Although the district has surplus financial abilities, the overall facilities lack size and quality.
Is it fair for student-athletes to compete against similar size schools with many more available tools? Should there be limitations based on school district population and classification? This is a good topic for discussion.
Just like a district chooses where to spend their money for education, parents and students should be able to choose where they would like to attend school. Have you heard the saying about build it and they will come? Winning programs with quality coaches and excellent facilities attract talent.
Thought for the week. “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”
— Yogi Berra
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He has a doctor degree in education and has been an administrator and football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.