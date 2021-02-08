At 31 years of age, RG3 is still a viable NFL quarterback. The question is does he still have necessary tools that led him to win NFL Rookie of the Year? That is what several NFL teams must decide soon.
Robert still has NFL speed and arm strength. Plus, it was reported his demeanor at Baltimore was very conducive for a championship team. He would be a steal financially.
For three of his last professional playing years, he served as a good team member. He mentored other quarterbacks, was positive in the locker room and sidelines, plus his comments off the field were words of encouragement. He was described as a consummate professional, a steady mentor, and a veteran leader. He was well-liked by the entire organization.
Why wouldn’t a team needing a backup or possibly a starting quarterback consider Griffin? He is obviously a great athlete. He is not scared to tuck and run when pressure collapses around him in pass situations. He scares defenses every time he touches the ball.
Can RG3 regain his NFL Rookie of the Year form? His statistics in the last three years are not impressive but that is expected. He received truly little playing time as Lamar Jackson’s backup.
The problem is Robert has been injury plagued. In his only start this past season, he pulled his hamstring in the first half and had to leave the game early. He had major reconstructive surgery in Washington and broke his ankle with Cleveland.
In Washington’s 2015 preseason game, Robert suffered a concussion and was replaced by eventual permanent starter Kirk Cousins. At Cleveland, his time was also cut short with injuries. He was released after one season.
Will a team choose to sign RG3? Would he serve as a backup, mentor for a younger quarterback, or compete for a starting role? I think he still has gas in the car to compete for a starting role.
A possible choice as a starter would be with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams need a quarterback, and their coach is familiar with RG3. Coach McVay was with Robert in Washington during his rookie Pro Bowl season. He knows how talented he is and the potential he brings to the table.
I had the opportunity to be Robert’s high school coach. He was the best dual-threat quarterback in Texas and led us to two state championship contests. He then served as Coach Art Briles’ quarterback at Baylor. Again, he was the best dual-threat quarterback in college football for four years and won the Heisman Trophy. His rookie season with Washington he was the best dual-threat NFL quarterback.
Today, Robert is still a dual-threat quarterback and much more mature. The Rams would be wise by bringing him in as a potential starter in my opinion. I believe Robert is well worth the price of attaining his services.
