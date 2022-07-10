In athletics, we sometimes perceive a coach or player has lost their edge or usefulness. Coaches, for example, might have served admirably for several years. Then, for whatever the reason they are replaced. For many years they were productive, then suddenly, leadership perceives they need to make a change. In the same context, players sometimes are labeled and cAannot shake the coaches’ perception. Decision makers have the right to make changes as they perceive are needed. What is the perception by the decision maker?
This reminds me of a story I recently read. Thousands of years ago, when a dictator was finished with one of his soldiers regardless of previous years of service, he would feed them to a pack of ferocious dogs.
One day this leader decided to replace one of his loyal soldiers. The soldier cried out that he had served for ten loyal years. It did not matter. As was the routine, discarded soldiers would be taken to the stockades for 10 days then fed to the dogs.
This loyal soldier was well liked. He asked the jailer if could feed those mean dogs for the 10 days leading up to his final day. The jailer did not see any harm, so he granted his wish.
The day arrived and the dictator said bring in the prisoner. The gates were opened, and the soldiers placed the prisoner in the cage to be devoured. In front of everyone, the dogs just sit down beside him and licked his hands.
The dictator was confused and asked what was wrong with his mean dogs. The soldier said, nothing is wrong with your ferocious dogs, I fed them for ten days and they appreciate me. I served you for ten years and you discarded me for no reason.
Coaches and athletes experience performance highs and lows. Our outlook of how we are doing is developed through our own mental perception. In simpler terms, how we perceive a situation is our reality. Consequently, our mental perception is our reality. Can we create our own reality?
If reality is perception, then I believe we can affect our daily performance. Adrenaline is present when we feel stress or excitement. We can choose to be excited, and we can choose to not allow stress to affect us in a negative way. If this is true, then having a positive attitude affects our reality. If our feelings are negative, then the result of our work will likely be the same. However, if we choose to be positive, then we will be much more likely to perform that way as well.
The character of athletics teaches an individual to hang on when others let go. It teaches a person to push forward when others turn back. It teaches people to bow their neck and compete when others retreat. Yes, the winner is one who learns that no such word as can’t or quit never did.
As coaches, we need to have a positive attitude even when we are presented with negative situations. Since I have the capability to have a good day today regardless of what happens, then I want to make today a great day.
Thought for the week:
“Things have a way of working themselves out if we just remain positive”
— Lou Holtz
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
