My coaching career has spanned over 40 years. If my leadership has been a positive influence on players, then I owe it to my parents. My parents were demanding, yet sympathetic and encouraging.
As I watch games, I always take a look at how parents act. Watching parents reminds me of saying the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Another analysis would be that children resemble their parents.
From my earliest educational days, my parents taught me the need to strive for excellence. They would encourage me to work extra and set lofty goals. They did not soft-shoe it by telling me it was someone else’s fault when I failed. Dad would ask me how much I prepared. He would tell me I could not expect great results without working hard.
At the same time, my parents would put their arms around me and say everything is going to be alright. They knew how to be demanding but also how to encourage me. They made sure I knew I was loved.
The one thing my dad would not accept is low marks in behavior at school.
When I was in school, there was a grade given in each class for conduct. Dad would tell me I might not make all A’s in classwork but I better make all A’s in conduct or there would be consequences. I knew what the consequences meant.
My eighth grade year in Osawatomie, Kansas, I received a bad report card in conduct. You probably would not guess, but I talked a lot. Although I had all A’s and B’s with my classes, my dad was not pleased with my C in conduct report card. He had previously explained what would happen if I did not have top grades in conduct. Since my parents followed through with their warnings, you guessed it, I got tanned pretty well. Not only that, I had to apologize to each of my teachers.
I did not want my classmates to find out about my dad tanning my hide. But back then our basketball shorts were short.
The day after reports cards came out, during basketball practice, I jumped for a rebound and of course my basketball shorts went up and exposed belt marks on the top of the back of my legs. The players really ragged me. Guess what. I never had another report card with low marks in conduct.
Perhaps the greatest gift my parents gave me was having self-confidence. Having confidence gives a person courage and strength. This helps a person reach higher and run farther. Building self-confidence helps a person to reach higher than they ever dreamed possible.
I wished more parents would check on their children’s school work. Check with their teachers about their conduct in class. And be positive when watching their children participate in sports. I hope they know the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Thought for the week:
“Don’t worry that children never listen to you; worry that they are always watching you.”
— Robert Fulghum
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
