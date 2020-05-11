The pandemic did not shut down education. Our superintendents, principals, teachers and counselors went to work devising a way to educate our children. Educators have been innovative and have done things they have never done before. Will these changes provide more tools for the educational system when schools open back up?
I believe this proves educating children can be regulated to give equality to school districts. An equal and adequate education should be provided to all children. All school districts should have the same ability to educate children in their district.
Do wealthy property school districts provide better opportunities than property poor school districts? I think we agree all children, regardless where they reside, should receive an opportunity for an excellent education. State law says there should be equity for all students. This does not happen.
Equity in school finance is the equal treatment of equals. Equity ensures schools have equitable amounts of dollars to educate students. The No. 1 reason equity is important is because the State Constitution recognized educating the general population is a function of the state. Finance expert Bonnie Lesley said inequity in Texas public school funding is failure to neutralize the differences in taxable property wealth.
The Texas Education Agency report demonstrated districts having higher ratings allocate more money per-pupil than low performing districts. Adequacy studies have had little impact on state policy though. Evidence from studies have found class size, school-based instructional coaches, tutoring for struggling students, and other success practices impact student performance on state assessments. Providing these tools require money.
Would it be of interest to determine from the voting record of the legislators, if their decisions are to move money away from public school education and toward charter or private schools? Would it be of interest to determine among the legislators where their own children or grandchildren attend or attended school in grades pre-kindergarten to the senior year? Would it be of interest to determine why some legislators recommend taxpayer monies to be directed to private schools not required to meet the same legislated mandates levied on public schools?
Thought for the week, “There is nothing more unequal than the equal treatment of unequal people.”
— Thomas Jefferson
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He has a doctor degree in education and has been an administrator and football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
