Coaches take extra time to get to know their players. They learn about their habits, family situation and who their friends are. They get to know their players because they know when players believe a coach cares about them, they perform at a higher level. Some of the absolute best coaches are at schools with limited talent. Real success is not always measured on the scoreboard.
Excellent teachers do the same thing. They demonstrate care and concern for their students. Consequently, these teachers high higher test scores and less discipline problems.
People in authority demonstrating care and concern for their students, have better results. Look at the best businesses. These businesses put their customers first. If a dispute over a product comes up, the business usually takes care of the situation. Online businesses take the product back and return the money. Although they sometimes get taken advantage of, they have a loyal customer base.
Professional educators cannot plan lessons without thinking about their students. A coach cannot design an offense or defense without considering the available talent. A coach desiring to pass more than run must have a capable quarterback and quality receivers.
Great teachers evaluate their students, their strengths and weaknesses and plan lessons to ensure students understand the concept. Students can be pushed beyond their limits when a teacher or coach knows what they can withstand.
A great coach leads his/her team to be competitive and win games within their reach. This coach will usually win games they never should have competed in. The sad thing is the public and administration might not recognize the tremendous job of this coach.
Sometimes your team is just out-talented or out-played. Being out-talented means, you were beaten by a team possessing superior athletic talent. Being out-played means the opposition prepared and planned better than you did. The difference between being out-talented and out-played is being out-played is your fault. Coaches have complete control and responsibility over their preparation.
When coaches and teachers put students first and consider them as customers, then the student and player will be more productive. Teachers and coaches doing the same thing they have always done regardless of the students’ ability will be hit and miss on production. I believe educators should remember the reason we teach, and coach is to help young people reach their full potential.
On a side note, many of you have requested me to research the relationship of football win-percentage and the different superintendents employed over the years at your district. Soon, I will research several schools. Since this article is in multiple newspapers, hurry and send your request to my email address.
Thought for the week, “Man’s greatest moment of happiness is to be tested beyond what he thought might be his breaking point and not fail.”
— Joseph Murphy
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
