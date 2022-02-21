Win, win, and win. People love a winner but how about the losers? Society puts down a loser. Many people view the losing team in a game a loser. People will blame players, coaches and even fans for a loss. Regardless of how many games the team has won this year or obstacles they overcame, the fact is only one team won the super bowl.
Let us examine some losers. There was a baseball player by the name of Babe Ruth that had the major league record for strikeouts, striking out 1,330 times in his career, yet he is known for having the major league home run record (714 home runs). Let us also consider a business millionaire R.H. Lacy. This businessperson failed 7 times before his store caught on in New York. Today, Macy’s is one of the top department stores in America. English novelist John Creasey had 753 rejections on his submitted books before having 564 books published.
There are many examples of perseverance we can examine. Perseverance reminds me of a Bible passage found in 2 Corinthians 9:6, Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. This biblical passage tells us we shall reap according to our deeds. Creasey had enough faith to continue after he had been rejected 763 times. If he had listened to society, he would have quit and never experienced the great feeling of success.
This year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals was between two teams that went through adversity during the season but never quit. Only one won team won the game, so does that mean the other was a loser? Some people view losing a game in the context that the losing team is worthless. Blame sets in. It was the coaches or players’ fault.
Regardless of how people think about a loss, we should always understand the proper way to take credit or blame. We should take credit or blame with whatever happens. We need to say I chose to work late last night, or I chose to play catch with my children instead of saying I had to. It is all about attitude.
Do people understand humility? I believe most people think humility is degrading. The humble person is concentrating on doing a great job instead of thinking about the credit he will receive. The feeling of success is a good feeling knowing the job was well done. Self-respect is a good thing.
Self-image is one of the major keys to success. I believe it comes down to how you feel about yourself. It is hard for people to consistently perform in a manner that is inconsistent with how they feel about themselves. Although only one team won this year’s super bowl, both the Rams and the Bengals must feel good about all they accomplished.
Thought for the week:
“People often complain about lack of time when the lack of direction is the real problem.”
— Zig Ziglar
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
