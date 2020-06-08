I have always heard coaching is a young person’s job. Time after time, we see professional, collegiate and high school administrators hiring a young person for the head coaching position. Is it because administrators think the older coach is out of tune with young people or is it because of the belief the older coach has nothing left in the tank?
A few years ago, the University of Texas fired Mack Brown as head coach. Officials felt the program needed a spark of energy. Afterall, the football program had not won a national title since 2006, although they continued to win most of their conference games and receive bowl bids.
From 1998-2013, Brown’s team had a 158-48 won-loss record for a .767-win percentage. This is the highest winning percentage in the UT modern era. The two top coaches in the illustrious history of Texas Longhorn football are Brown and Darrell Royal.
What has happened since the firing of Brown? The Longhorns have hired two coaches, Charlie Strong and Tom Herman. In three seasons, Strong had a 16-21 won-loss record for a .432-win percentage. Herman in three years has a 25-15 won-loss record for a .625-win percentage.
The question might be each coach has not had enough time to prove themselves in comparison to Brown. Let us examine his first three years as the Longhorns’ head coach. Brown was 27-11 for a .710-win percentage. If the first three years of Brown, Strong and Herman’s coaching career is an indication of ability then that theory is thrown out the window.
Maybe we should compare the last three years of Brown’s seasons proving why the administration fired him. That theory is not proven either. Brown’s record was 25-14 with a .641-win percentage.
What is even more interesting is the 68-year-old Brown was hired in 2019 at the University of North Carolina. Comparing UNC support to Texas is not even close. Texas is always at the top of the recruiting charts for signing the best football players nationally and financially has more money than you can shake a stick at.
UNC is not known for its football prominence in comparison to Texas. Considering all these facts, one would think the Longhorn head coaches would have a much better start. This is not true either.
In Strong’s first season for the Longhorn’s, his record was 6-7. Herman’s first year was 7-6 and Brown’s first year at Texas was 9-3. In Brown’s first year back coaching the Tarheels, he had a respectable 7-6 record, leading the Tarheels to the Military Bowl.
Looking at these coaching comparison’s, I believe it is obvious age is not the factor for success. Regardless of age, I believe administrators should base hiring on ability. Recently I heard successful businessman, Johnny Carrabba, say the key to success is knowledge and confidence with enthusiasm. Missing any one of the three ingredients could spell failure. When looking for a head coach, administrators should consider past records, along with a person’s knowledge and confidence with enthusiasm. The University of Texas, in my opinion, made a terrible mistake in firing Brown. He possesses knowledge, has confidence in his abilities and is loaded with enthusiasm. His value is still being proved today.
