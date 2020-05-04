Listening to Navy Seal Keith Darr, I learned his initial class of 132 participants finished basic training with 28. Being a Navy Seal is extremely hard work and it takes a special person to make the squad. The ones who make it had to endure extreme fatigue and pain.
Champions have something inside themselves very few people have. Champions have a no-quit attitude. Witnessing these people in their quest to reach their goals gives me inspiration.
I have been blessed over the years to have coached players who persevered and did miraculous things. These players would not give up on their goals.
Sterling Lewis, who recently passed away form a rare disease, played NCAA D1 football at Arizona. No D1 college offered him out of high school so he chose to go to a junior college. After becoming an All-American in junior college, he went on to start two years at Arizona.
Another great success story is about a player named William Fields. I called him Smiley because of his infectious smile and happy go lucky attitude. He was a fierce competitor.
In one ball game, Smiley scored three times on one drive because the officials kept calling penalties. We scored from the 15-yard line then went back to the 30 and again from the 45-yard line. Three touchdowns on one drive. He was a winner, a great captain, role model, student and great team player.
William went on to star at the University of Houston. His high school position coach became his coach at Houston, Andrew Swasey. Coach Swasey went on to be a long-time head strength and conditioning coach for the University of Miami.
Smiley played all four years for the Cougars and had a great career. Not bad for such an undersized (5-8 180) player by college standards. He was a winner and helped lead the Cougar football team.
Smiley wanted to play professional football, but he could not get on a squad. He went to several try-outs but was rejected time after time. So, I hired him to coach with my staff. I was excited to have him join us. He was a hometown hero and the players would look up to him.
He was going to report on a Sunday but mentioned he might be a little late because he found one more professional try-out camp at Rice University that weekend. After sitting out for a year, I had my doubts he had a chance. When he did not show up by suppertime, I decided to call him. I wondered if he had a wreck or something bad happened.
Something happened for sure. Smiley ran the fastest 40-time in his life and he signed with Calgary of the CFL. He had a stellar career. He played many years in the CFL and AFL. After a great professional playing career, he went on to coach in college, professionally in the CFL and recently for Tampa Bay in the professional XFL league.
William is an inspiration. He would not give up on his dream. Even when he had to sit out for a year, he practiced daily on his own. His never-quit attitude eventually allowed him to fulfill his dream.
Thought for the week, “You can’t cross the sea merely by starring at the water.”
— Rabindranath Tagore
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He has a doctor degree in education and has been an administrator and football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
