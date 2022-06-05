With the new Name, Image, Likeness rights, athletes are free to shop colleges for their best financial offer.
Colleges offering the biggest purse have an opportunity to sign the best recruits in the nation. FCS and mid-major FBS colleges are now able to compete with Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia, and other power five colleges if they can find boosters to fork over millions of sponsorship dollars.
Is it wrong for the wild west to be the norm for recruiting players? Coaches are receiving millions of dollars to coach these youngsters. Colleges are receiving millions of dollars for having these players represent their institution in competition. Although players receive scholarships, shouldn’t players receive a portion of the financial receipts?
Did you see this recruiting nightmare coming? College athletics have drastically changed in the past year. Allowing financial bidding for athletes, which so many college administrators warned, is now the norm in recruiting top players.
Do you remember in 1987 when SMU received the death penalty because of financial payment’s players received from boosters and coaches? In those days, it was constantly rumored that college coaches gave cash to sway players to sign with their school. Some of the people giving or rumored to give money were coaches, boosters, and executives from major companies.
Most of these reported pay-offs were rumors, but every time your favorite college lost a major recruit it became a story how recruits were bribed. Move forward to 2022 and rumors are no longer fairy tales. The 2022 recruiting period was rampant with NIL reports. College fans routinely got upset when previously committed recruits changed their mind.
In 2019, the NCAA assigned a working group to examine NIL, but they were too late. The committee produced a set of recommendations.
However, there were states already prepared to pass their own NIL laws. In addition, the NCAA lost by a 9-0 margin at the Supreme Court. This rendered the NCAA without any authority to construct a set of rules for Name, Image, Likeness.
Now pay-for-play is part of the recruiting process. Goodbye to amateur college sports. Today’s college sports now resemble professionalism.
Should a college scholarship be the only benefit players receive? Their efforts are producing millions of dollars for colleges. A scholarship is not proportional to funds some college athletic programs are receiving.
The NCAA could have developed rules and by-laws to distribute a portion of financial receipts to players. Because of their lack of aggressive action on a contentious subject, the NCAA lost their opportunity to develop rules regulating college athletics. Now, college athletics have lost their amateur status in my opinion.
Thought for the week:
“Good guys are dime a dozen, but an aggressive leader is priceless.”
—Red Blaik
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.