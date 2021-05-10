Renown sportswriter Brice Cherry wrote about Kim Mulkey departing Baylor for LSU as head women’s basketball coach. The caption of his article was Mulkey warrants gratitude, not attitude, from Baylor fans and I agree. Should a coach be criticized for leaving an institution on their own free will?
Coaches are either fired or they leave on their own. Kim was fortunate enough to say goodbye to Baylor when she decided. This has infuriated some Baylor fans.
The abrupt departure for LSU, gives the impression there might be something more to the story. Was there any friction between Mulkey and Baylor officials? Shortly after Mulkey resigned, Baylor named former Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen, as its next women's basketball coach.
I do not blame Kim for accepting an eight-year deal paying her at least $22.5 million before incentives. Were Baylor officials pleased with the program underneath Mulkey’s tutelage? If so, would it be prudent to hire from within?
When a favorite coach departs, fans get angry. They feel betrayed when their successful coach departs for another institution. These folks believed in the coach and followed the team religiously. They feel like they are a part of the program and do not understand everything involved in making the decision.
When I coached at Louisiana Tech, I witnessed the powerful program the Lady Techsters had underneath head coach Leon Barmore. During Kim’s 15-year tenure as assistant and associate head coach underneath Barmore, Tech posted a 430–68 record and advanced to seven Final Fours and won the 1988 NCAA National Championship.
Many people believed La Tech would hire Kim as head coach after Barmore retired. It did not happen. Tech wanted change and that is their right. Tech did what they felt like would be best for the institution.
I have left institutions and desired the administration continue the program with our assistants. Because of love for the program, players, and community a departing successful head coach desires to see the program keep rolling. This is not the coach’s decision though. The administration must make that call. Therefore, fans do not understand the flip side when a coach makes decisions of what is best for them.
I remember when Baylor and Texas made changes of football leadership removing Grant Teaff and Mack Brown. What happened to both of those programs after the change? What happened at La Tech when they did not hire Kim and went in another direction? Did the program match the success of Barmore? La Tech and Texas never have returned to those levels of success.
Thought for the week: “Success isn’t something that just happens. Success is learned, success is practiced, and then it is shared.”
Sparky Anderson
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of the book titled Foundations of Coaching (2020). He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
