Overcoming insurmountable odds is what life is all about.
In the game of football, that narrative often gets highlighted because of the magnitude of the game. Smaller players captivate fans’ hearts. These players do not fit the traditional height and weight mold. But, consistently, we witness some of the greatest players to ever play the game, being not considered big enough to play, much less be exceptional.
How about current NFL players like Darren Sproles, five-foot-six running back, Bob Sanders five-foot-eight defensive back, Steve Smith five-foot-nine wide receiver and Maurice Jones-Drew five-foot-eight running back? Players like these and many more relish in ultralight beams of success.
One of my good coaching friends is a prime example of greatness regardless of height and weight. His size would be considered way too small for high school much less college and professional ranks. But he had a special ingredient and that was heart.
Tyron Carrier is the receiver coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce. He has also served as a receiver coach at West Virginia University and the University of Houston. He is one of the brightest and best young receiver coaches in the nation. His coaching style resembles his playing skills.
Carrier grew up in Houston and was an outstanding high school football player at Worthing High. He was voted all-district and all-state receiver and returner although he was only five-foot-seven and 145 pounds. His outstanding play and enthusiasm earned him a scholarship at the University of Houston.
In college, Carrier increased his weight to a whopping 155 pounds. Regardless of size, he was exceptional. He finished his collegiate career with 320 receptions. This is the second most in NCAA Division I history. Also during his collegiate playing career, he returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns. This also ties an NCAA record. His receiving and returning all-purpose yardage totaled 7,490 yards, ranking him sixth all-time. In addition to these impressive records and results, he holds the FBS record of 53 consecutive games with at least two receptions.
Carrier finished his outstanding college playing career and then played professionally. He was a wide receiver for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. How many people would ever believe a five-foot-seven, 145-pound high school football player would someday hold NCAA records in the largest division of college football.
This great man is an example that heart is not measured by height and weight. I wonder how many times in his life he heard he was too small to play. Now he takes the same heart and applies it to his coaching demeaner. Every player he encounters receives a blessing by learning from one of the greatest college football players of all-time, regardless of his size.
Thought for the week:
“What others believe you can do does nothing for your accomplishments. Believing in yourself is the key to success.”
— Jack Welch
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
