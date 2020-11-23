Dear Out of Control Sports Parent,
Do you have any idea how rude and uncaring you are? Instead of cheering for young people, you scream idiotically. You call out other children’s names and criticize coaches.
I believe your heart is palpitating so loudly you cannot hear yourself. You are complaining about coaches and other players to try to make yourself look intelligent. You want others to think you care about the team. Hollering at kids when they make a mistake clearly proves you do not care about the team at all.
Only your immediate friends sit close to you. Most of the crowd tries to get away from you. Do you even notice the crowd tries to steer clear of you?
Just because you bought a ticket to get in the contest, does not give you the right to use foul language and holler at children and coaches. School administrators, where are you? Why do you allow these type of people to sit in the stands when UIL rules state fans can be removed by showing poor sportsmanship?
Out of control parent, would you like other people to criticize your child like you do others? Of course, you would not. You try to micromanage every aspect of the game. Your presence is not welcomed. You turn what would be a pleasant Friday night high school football game into a heightened state of anxiety for everyone. You hurt children that are playing their hearts out simply because you are jealous.
When checking character, a quick review of your social media posts, tweets and replies demonstrate where your heart is. Your circle of influence and cast of friends quickly come to life.
Out of control parent, I am not trying to control your life or correct your way of thinking. Along with the other people in the stands, we would like to say you are not welcome. We will start reporting to security and school administrators you are a nuisance.
Amateur athletics deserve thoughtful caring parents and fans. You do not have the right to use foul language, criticize coaches, or express your frustration at high school children. You think you are helping your child, but you are not. Down deep your child knows your heart and is embarrassed.
Out of control parent, I would like to ask you a few things. Have you ever considered if you were an embarrassment to your community? Have you ever considered if you were an embarrassment to your children? Have you ever considered what others think about your actions?
Lastly, out of control parent. For everyone’s sake, but especially your own children, calm down. Enjoy the moment. Watch the children with pride when they succeed and watch them with pride when they have the courage to fail. If you want to jeer and holler at a game, go to a professional one. At high school contests, remember these are children with feelings.
Thought for the week, “You can easily judge a man by how he treats a person that can do nothing for him.”
— Keith Stifflemire
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
