Are we setting our goals high enough? Is it a great challenge to accomplish our goals or do we set goals that are easier to obtain? I believe many will never reach their loftiest goals because they lose focus on taking the steps necessary to succeed.
Recently I was speaking at a leadership conference. I asked the group if they were pleased with the goals, they had set for themselves. I asked them if they were willing to do what was necessary to reach those goals.
I asked the group if I were to place a 2 x 6 plank on the floor, would they walk the plank without falling off. Of course, all of them said sure they could. If I were to take the same plank and put it between two buildings ten stories high, would they still walk the plank? There might be a few that would scoot across the plank, but I doubt if anyone would walk across it.
Why is it so much more difficult to walk across the plank ten stories high than if it was on the ground? The plank is the same width. Shouldn’t it be just as hard to walk across the plank on the floor as it is ten stories high?
I believe the plank is harder to walk across ten stories high because the focus has changed. Instead of focusing on walking the plank when it was on the ground, now the focus is not to fall. When focusing on not falling, it is almost certain the person will fall.
As a special teams coach, I want our returners focusing on great returns. Instead of telling a returner to not drop the ball, I tell them to make a great return and give us great field position. It is what we focus on that allows us to achieve. If a returner focuses on not dropping the ball, more than likely they will have many drops during their career.
Going back to the group I was speaking with, I told them they would be ten stories high and there would be a multitude of people watching their every step. You will be under a tremendous amount of pressure. You will either accomplish your goal of walking the plank or you will have a mighty fall.
There was a great tightrope walker named Wallenda, who was known world-wide. In 1973, he was scheduled to walk a tightrope in South America. As he was walking the tightrope between two buildings, he slipped and fell to his death. Wallenda had been walking tightropes since he was a child. At 73 years of age, he had never fallen before.
Why did Wallenda fall? In an interview with his children, the question was asked why they thought their father had fallen off the tightrope. The children said a week before the fall, he started talking about the possibility of falling. They said that was the first time they had ever heard him talk about falling.
Wallenda fell because he stopped focusing on walking the tightrope and started to think about falling. When he focused strictly on walking the tightrope, he accomplished the task over a thousand times. When he started considering a fall, he fell.
Where is our focus? Are we willing to take the necessary steps? Are we focused on our loftiest goal and making every day count?
Thought for the week:
“Don’t be too timid about your actions. All life is an experiment.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
