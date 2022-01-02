As I travel recruiting high school football players, I am amazed to witness how many high school coaches are being fired. Agreed, some need to move on, but others have only been at the school for a couple seasons.
I believe hiring committees should be more thorough. I also believe many of these schools do not provide the new coaching staff with the foundational building blocks as compared to their competition.
Communities need to examine how their local high school coach is being supported by school administration when determining the future of the coach.
All high school coaches are not given the same support. The control of their junior high and sub-varsity programs are critical to the growth of the high school program.
Facilities, assistant coaches assigned to the athletic period, along with a host of other foundational needs for a program, create an atmosphere for success.
As a college coach, I visit school after school searching for collegiate athletes. Each school district has its own culture. Most successful programs have structure, excellent assistant coaches, and a foundation for success.
Districts only winning for a certain period of time are hit and miss with talent or an exceptional coaching staff.
The structure is not in place for consistent greatness, so when the talent or coaching staff is no longer in place, the program crumbles.
There are high school dynasties. These playoff dynasties have dominant coaches and solid year-round programs. College coaches recruit their players abundantly.
If you look at teams in the playoffs, you will see recognizable names and a few newbies. Next year most of the recognizable names will be there again. Why?
It is not by accident. They are well structured and properly staffed programs.
Texas High School football has its kings and peasants, the haves and have nots. These communities demand and encourage their school administrations to continue the winning traditions.
Consequently, the pressure is on the school board and administration to have the foundational building blocks in place to sustain a successful program.
Before a coach is fired for lack of success, I think communities should first examine the support from the board of education and administration.
If the coach is fired, shouldn’t they be given information of what the concerns are? Then he/she should be given ample time to correct the concerns. Remember, the hiring committee knew what kind of coach they were hiring.
Shouldn’t there be an evaluation of the program in relation to their competition? Does the failing program have the same foundational building blocks in place as the successful schools in their conference?
A thorough evaluation of the program might determine that the board and administration is not supplying the proper tools for success. In that case, who really needs to be fired?
Thought for the week:
“You can’t build a great building on a weak foundation. You must have a solid foundation if you’re going to have a strong superstructure.”
Gordon B. Hinckley
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.