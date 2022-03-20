This past week saw the passing of a legend coach, teacher, principal, college president, mayor, and great friend to many. His name was Richard Hedges, and he went by Dick.
Dick was the Fort Scott High School football coach from 1968-1976. He then became the principal and eventually president of Fort Scott Community College.
After retirement he was called back to serve as interim president of FSCC several more times. He also served as a college board member and mayor of the city. This is only a portion of the service this great man did for the community of Fort Scott, Kansas.
Dick hired me as head football coach at FSCC and told me the only job he never had that he really wanted was the head college football position. I told him he should not have taken the presidency because he by-passed his dream job. Of course, we all know he could have had the college football job any time he desired.
Dick was a successful high school football coach at Fort Scott High School. From 1968-76 he built a record of 62-27-2 for a 68%-win percentage. His last three seasons had a combined 28-5 record, with his best season going 11-1.
Dick knew how to build powerful football programs. He knew exactly what was desired. He knew what it should look like. He had definite ideas of the expectations he wanted from his assistant coaches and players. Dick was a master at conveying these ideas and ensuring the program blueprint was followed.
Dick set priorities and was specific with goals. He emphasized the importance of each goal. His process was to write each goal’s importance.
His leadership defined the program for years to come. He was a master at leading organizations. I enjoyed seminars he conducted teaching these principles.
These coaching principles are the same principles Dick used as a college president. I will never forget going to meet with him in his office. As I approached his office, I saw him standing on a chair and he had a black magic marker. He proceeded to color in the white letter of P so the rest of the word above the door would be resident, not president. He explained he was only the resident, and that office was owned by and for the college. Yes, Dick Hedges was a servant leader.
I was Fortunate to serve with a president like Dick Hedges. He knew what it took to have a winning program. He allowed me to make mistakes and would occasionally give suggestions and ideas to improve our plan. His philosophy for everyone involved in a project was to outwork the competition with a great attitude. Even as a college president, he was a vital part of the Greyhound football program. Everyone that knew him will miss him greatly.
Thought for the week:
“Few burdens are heavy when everyone lifts.”
— Dick Hedges, former president, Fort Scott Community College
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
