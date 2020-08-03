The UIL has spoken. On July 21, UIL issued a decision to start football practice allowing class 1A-4A to begin on Aug. 3. Class 5A-6A can start Sept. 7. Why are there two different start times? What if football practice start dates were the same for all classification of school districts?
UIL stated class 5A-6A school districts reside in higher populated areas. A later start date should minimize the risk of being infected by the COVID virus. Did UIL research locations of 4A districts statewide?
Forty-five percent of the 4A districts are in metropolitan areas? With non-metropolitan 4A districts having a much earlier start date, this will cause major discrepancies. In the last realignment, UIL reassigned Lake Worth ISD away from previous alignment of Tarrant County schools and placed them with schools stretching all the way to the Wichita Falls area. Not only are they traveling much greater lengths, now they are scheduled to compete against schools not facing their pandemic problems.
What should LWISD school officials and other school districts in this predicament do? The priority of administrators and coaches must be the safety and well-being of their student-athletes. If this situation is not corrected, should school officials take matters in their own hands? Should they notify scheduled UIL assigned district schools they will not place their children in harm’s way? Should they cancel UIL assigned contestants, then locate and schedule other school districts having late start dates and needing a game (playing an independent schedule)?
LWISD students will be eight weeks behind their currently scheduled opponents. This unfortunate dilemma creates an inequitable situation in training, instruction and conditioning. This disparity of practice and pre-season game time will create a safety risk.
Metropolitan area health departments have restricted opening dates for their school districts. These dates do not coincide with UIL. School districts in Tarrant County cannot reopen until Sept. 28. That means all football teams, Class 1A-4A, in Tarrant County cannot start practice on Aug. 3. There is only one school affected in Tarrant County, Lake Worth ISD. All other Tarrant County 4A schools participate against county schools.
Dallas County has numerous 4A schools. Although they cannot start on Aug. 3, they are not affected like LWISD either. All these 4A schools have the same start date. These schools compete within Dallas County.
What can UIL do to solve this situation? First, during realignment, place school districts in the same geographical location together. Second, reassign Lake Worth to a Tarrant County district of 4A schools. Third, UIL could reassess start times for 4A districts to align with 5A-6A districts. Fourth, UIL could have a later start date for all classifications.
Why would LWISD, a Tarrant County 4A school district, be placed in a district with schools as far as 118 miles away (one way) when there are numerous 4A schools in their own county? If there are no changes made for Tarrant Counties’ Lake Worth ISD, because of county restrictions, they will only be able to compete in four games, while their competitors will have 10 games and one scrimmage. They will be expected to play their first game with only 11 days of practice in pads, with no scrimmages or pre-season games against teams practicing and playing games for eight weeks.
Wouldn’t any prudent school official do what is necessary to keep their students safe and provide them equitable competition? I am familiar with UIL and trust they will get involved in righting this wrong.
Thought for the week, “Knowing what’s right doesn’t mean much unless you do what’s right.”
— Theodore Roosevelt.
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
