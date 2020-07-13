Have fun and do your best.
If a child does not get a scholarship offer, too often parents will blame high school coaches. We often hear a student-athlete could have gotten a scholarship if high school coaches would have done more to help. The fact is athlete’s performance, talent and potential dictates scholarship offers.
What are goals of playing high school sports? Is it to get scholarships for college? If so, I believe student-athletes do not know and appreciate what high school sports are all about. High school sports are utilized in education to assist young people in learning how to be a better person, better teammate, better communicator and to get a quality education. Activities are part of a school curriculum to connect students, which increases motivation to receive an education.
What is a blue chipper or 5-star recruit? These terms represent an outstanding athlete. All over social media there are posts of blue chipper and five-star athletes. Looking a little closer, many posts are from the athlete themselves.
These kids and parents have high expectations for scholarship offers. Most do not understand what college coaches are looking for in a student-athlete. Fact is scholarship colleges do not pay attention to the media circus surrounding high school student-athletes. College scouts review film to check out student-athletes’ size and speed and evaluate their talent. Then they check with their coaches for character references and academic results.
So, when I am asked what parents can do to help a child get recruited, I tell them to make sure the player is marketable as possible. In other words, be in great shape physically and academically. Play multiple sports to show versatility and play your heart out. Also, I tell them to contact college coaches and visit colleges they are interested in.
There is a college level for almost every student-athlete but maybe the level is different than what they desire. Not all participants in little league can make the team in junior high, nor junior high to high school, and not all high school participants can participate at the collegiate level. We all know not all college athletes will make professional ranks either.
So, my advice is to understand what athletics are all about. It is a tool to assist our children to receive a quality education. Have fun and enjoy the experience. Play, perform and produce for the team. Do your best and let the chips fall where they may.
Thought for the week, “Actions speak louder than coaches and parents, do your best.”
— Tracy Welch
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He has a doctor degree in education and has been an administrator and football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
