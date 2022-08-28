The U.S. Department of Education stated that handicap students benefit by being in sport programs or alternative sport options.
Obviously, this statement is a clear example of the importance of sports in a student’s life.
Department of Education Secretary Arne Duncan further stated sports can provide invaluable lessons in discipline, selflessness, passion, and courage. Duncan continued by saying this guidance will help schools ensure students with disabilities have an equal opportunity to benefit from life lessons learned on the playing field or court.
At a recent athletic director’s conference, Assistant Lake Worth I.S.D. Athletic Director Tracy Ranes said he visited with University of Interscholastic League Representative Traci Neeley, who said the UIL has a handicap waiver process to ensure handicap participants have opportunities in sport competition.
Waiver processes are necessary because of rule modifications and advantages. This is the 504-waiver process and UIL routinely allows disabled participants to participate in sport programs. Examples include blind students participating in pole-vaulting and wheelchair shot putters.
The UIL does not receive many waivers because there are many outside sport opportunities for handicap students, but the UIL has always had a process to allow handicap student participation. Texas has had these policies in place for decades.
One of the important positives for schools and athletics is the recognition from the U.S. Department of Education valuing sports in the school system.
Kareem Dale, White House official guiding the administration’s policies for disabled American’s stated it is known throughout America that participation in extracurricular activities leads to a host of good, positive outcomes both inside and outside the classroom.
Dale was adamant in speaking about the importance of sport participation.
He thoroughly understands because he has firsthand knowledge. He participated in high school as a wrestler, although he is blind. He said he was able to wrestle mainly because there was good accommodation allowing him to have equal access and opportunity.
Just think – someday soon there could be a wheelchair track and field meet in every state, or wheelchair basketball league. All students need to have an opportunity to participate and gain the necessary life lessons.
Many times, handicapped children are forgotten. If I were handicapped, I am sure I would like to have opportunities to have fun, grow and learn through the medium of sports.
Thought for the week:
“We know that equality of individual ability has never existed and never will, but we do insist that equality of opportunity still must be sought.”
— Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
