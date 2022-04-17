Do you know of coaches that seldom discipline their players, especially their best ones?
I have seen teams where the players are out of control practice after practice, game after game. Players underneath soft leaders display the same behavior in the classroom, community, and in relationships.
Coaching entails many different leadership styles. Players’ actions are a direct reflection of their coach’s leadership. Actions are either characteristic of a group or not. Consistent reoccurring actions firmly describe team character.
At the center of a transparent leader is an authentic person. An authentic person is aware of what they believe and stand for.
They are immersed in their core beliefs and values. They convey their core values and beliefs in every situation they encounter. They do this because they have a fundamental sense of who they are. These leaders mean what they say and say what they mean.
Most of these leaders are mimicking how they were mentored early in their career.
Mentoring is key to leadership. I believe the methodology of newspaperman and poet Edgar A. Guest. Guest said he would rather see a sermon than hear one any day.
Fake disciplined coaches are easily detected. They care more about winning games than having disciplined teams. Coaches allowing players to continually break team rules are exemplifying their real leadership style. Transparency is action and actions display transparency.
The hardest working players I knew in high school and college grew up to be very solid citizens and successful in life for the most part.
I remember our backup quarterback in college that always gave his best. He was a great example every day. He acted honorably to everyone and was a good student. Later in life he was voted Math Teacher of the Year. Additionally, he led his football team to a state championship.
I also know some coaches that were questionable athletes in college. They continually were in trouble for not hustling and talking back. They were party kings in social life and did not always give great effort at practice. Although some of these guys got some excellent jobs their questionable character can still be detected in their leadership.
Transparent leaders draw upon past experiences and their core moral value and beliefs to determine how to handle issues.
Author T. Hodges says a leader’s moral capacity will influence decisions. Moral capacity is defined as how the leader builds his/her role in the organization. It involves their prior experience in dealing with moral issues.
Thought for the week:
“The sterner the discipline, the greater the devotion.”
— Pete Carill
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
