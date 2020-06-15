Over the last decade there have been many colleges adding the sport of football. Football programs add enrollment, financially boost tuition, and increase excitement for students, fans and alumni. Football programs are a huge boost for colleges as well as high schools.
There have been over 60 colleges nationwide add football programs compared to approximately 20 dropping the sport in the last decade. The addition includes all divisions. There are over 775 colleges participating in football nationwide.
Starting a college football program increases enrollment and campus morale. Many more students attend an institution because of the addition of a football program. Other programs benefitting from the sport include but are not limited to marching bands, pep squad groups, and cheerleading squads.
Campus excitement and events add fraternity participation, which also increases enrollment. Fans and alumni attending games promotes enrollment as well. In addition to increasing enrollment, additional attention increases campus morale among students, faculty, and alumni.
According to Ivywise, a winning football season usually results in a swell of college applications. Colleges such as Tulane, Duke and Rice are limited with alumni and state financial resources as other BCS institutions. These type of colleges are known mainly for high academic standards. When an institution like Rice has 10-win seasons, wins their conference title and bowl games, then the university receives enormous national attention they would never have received without spending millions of dollars in marketing.
In the 2011 national title game, Oregon played Auburn. Although they lost the game, Oregon received a 10 percent increase in college admission applications. Officials credit the exposure and enthusiasm derived from playing at the highest level. Vice President Roger Thompson said the experience of that game took a well-known brand and put it on steroids. The publicity of a great season propelled the university in the public’s view.
Even at the small college level, enrollment increases greatly by adding the sport. At Mary Hardin-Baylor University in Belton, Texas, since adding a football program, enrollment has increased from approximately 2,200 students to over 4,000 students. Many university fans and alumni credit the successful football program with the increased enrollment.
High schools are adding the sport as well. Brock ISD added football in 2013. In seven seasons the Eagles have won one state championship and have a won-loss record of 87-13. The school district has grown from an enrollment of barely over 200 students to over 390 in seven years.
When the Friday Night Lights illuminate across America, entire cities shut down. The stands are packed with local fans cheering the student-athletes on to victory. There is a sense of love and desire to see the team do well.
In college and professional ranks, fan passion is most often directed to the institutions or franchises. Relationships with the students are not as personal as at the high school level. The loyalty switches from the player to the university or professional franchise.
There is nothing quite like a football program to add excitement and increase enrollment to an institution.
Thought for the week, “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.”
— Anaïs Nin
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He has a doctor degree in education and has been an administrator and football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
