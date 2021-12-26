In the world of sports, there is nothing better than winning a state championship.
The atmosphere is electric. Players and coaches aim at this title every season.
As players and coaches, do we hope for the best and expect the worst. Or do we plan and work for the best and expect great things to happen? It is all about our attitude that makes the difference.
School districts and communities benefit greatly when the local sports teams succeed. Principals want their sports teams to succeed because the student body has fewer discipline issues, and academically succeeds more than when the sports programs are failing.
The state championship determines the best team at the end of the season. There are many teams that have lost several games but win in the end. The winner at the end will be remembered forever.
Winning a state championship simply means a team won all the games after making the playoffs. The two times my team played for the state title, we finished the season 2nd in our district. Just getting to the playoffs was a huge accomplishment for this school district because of their poor tradition. You can imagine the community excitement.
There are great benefits to winning championships.
One of the biggest benefits to a winning program is school children are excited about after-school activities.
The community and school district support and help build the after-school programs by keeping school children engaged. Engaged students succeed more academically.
In contrast to winning, some school districts traditionally lose. Some people say you can learn a lot from being a loser. I know that is true because if you don’t, then there’s a good chance you’ll continue to lose. Losing teams expect to lose.
Succeeding is more than winning on the scoreboard. Proper prospective in winning and losing must be taught and modeled. Students must be instructed to reach personal and team levels of excellence.
The choice of how students will be instructed is up to each district.
Will success be encouraged, modeled, and demanded? Or will we hope for the best and expect the worst?
If losing is accepted and nothing is done to correct the problem, then losing will continue to be the result.
I prefer to plan and work for the best and expect great things to happen. Expectations will win the battle.
Thought for the week:
“The more successful you become, the longer the yardstick people use to measure you by.”
— Joe Paterno
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
