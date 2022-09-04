If you get a chance to visit fall practices, I believe you will be enlightened how the English language is utilized by coaches. Let’s face it, the English language can be strange.
Have you ever thought about different words and their meanings? There is no egg in eggplant, nor ham in hamburger. There is not any apple in pineapple. English muffins were not invented in England or French fries in France. If a vegetarian eats vegetables, then what does a humanitarian eat?
I consistently hear coaches tell their players if they do not prepare better then they will have a slim chance to win the upcoming game. Is that anything like a fat chance? Would teams rather have a slim chance or fat chance? Well, I know my body is on the fat side, and I prefer to be slim, but I would rather have a fat chance to win!
On the other hand, with the first game upon us I know all coaches want their teams to be up for the game. To be up for the game would most likely mean players are physically and mentally prepared for their opponent. I believe all players would understand their coach when they say to get up for the game.
Up is a two letter word coaches use that might have the most meaning of all other words used in athletic talks. Is it easy to understand what up means? Maybe not. To be knowledgeable about proper usage of up, the dictionary takes up a quarter page and adds up to about thirty definitions.
With the word up being used so often in athletics, you might try building a list of many ways to use the word up. Doing such an assignment will take up a lot of your time. If you don’t give up, you may wind up with a hundred or more ways to utilize the word up.
When rains threaten an outside practice, do coaches and players say it is clouding up? When the sun comes out, do they say it is clearing up? And I would like to have a nickel every time I have heard coaches say the rain has messed up practice.
Have you noticed when it has not rained for a while, coaches say the field has dried up? This analogy of the how the word up can be used could go on and on. So, I will now say I have to wrap up this article. I realize this can be annoying and it is time for me to shut up.
When I think about the craziness of how coaches use words with many meanings, it makes me realize that if teachers have taught, then preachers must have praught. Do we ship by truck or send cargo by ship? Do noses run and feet smell?
Alright, enough of this nonsense. This week, teams begin to show their stuff. I want to wish all coaches and players the very best as they begin their journey to win championships. This is the time for players to enjoy all life lessons provided through the medium of athletics.
Get up and stay up throughout the contest. Coaches and players are filled up with enthusiasm. Let us all up our game.
Thought for the week:
“Enthusiasm is the inspiration of the great.”
— Christian Bovee
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
