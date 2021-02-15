Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Bitterly cold. Snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.