The economic impact on a community magnifies when new companies locate to their town. How do communities attract new businesses? Studies prove companies consider locating in a community with low tax rates and outstanding schools.
Financially sound school districts can provide smaller classes and ability to hire quality teachers (Bonilla, 2010). Lesley (2015) said quality teachers and connectivity of students to school were the driving factors for academic success. I believe local school districts and city governments should work hand and hand to ensure maximum use of taxpayer funds to hire quality teachers, provide excellent student programs, and improve city infrastructure. This is what many people call a progressive community.
People see accolades in the news about extracurricular programs. Whether it is true or not, schools with successful programs attract people to their community. Many people move to an area so their children can attend a particular school. It can be for a multitude of reasons like excellent state academic scores, a great band program, a particular coach or great athletic program to name only a few. Regardless of the reason, people are attracted to success.
Progressive cities with paved streets, clean yards and pretty buildings attract people as well. With businesses, all these things along with a tax structure to benefit their company will attract their interest. One of the problems with communities is lack of governance of taxpayer funds to provide these amenities within a school district or city.
Progressive communities have active community members. They hold elected officials accountable to spend tax revenue prudently. These community members want to know how school and city funds are being spent to ensure quality teachers, connectivity programs, and city infrastructure.
If cities have failing infrastructure, then there needs to be an answer of why. If a school district is not providing small class sizes, adequate teacher pay, and facilities for their students, then there needs to be an answer of why not. Everyone knows richer communities can provide frills and thrills but all of us understand if a community maximizes all their resources, superior products will be the result.
All communities are not created equal with abilities to raise funds. Some are wealthier than others. It is not how much money is available, but it is how hard communities wisely work to use available funds. City officials requiring ordinances to be adhered to and ensuring quality infrastructure helps set their community apart.
School districts are very much the same. Hording taxpayer funds is a travesty. If a district is overloaded with fund balance figures, yet do not provide adequate facilities or teacher pay, and small class sizes, then change needs to happen.
If a community desires excellence in their school district and city, then folks need to come together and require elected officials to be held accountable for results. If current results are not good, then change officials. All elected officials in a community need to be held accountable. It takes planning and hard work to be the best.
Thought for the week, “If people knew how hard I have had to work to gain my mastery, it wouldn’t seem wonderful at all.” Michalangelo
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of Foundations of Coaching (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
