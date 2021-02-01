Should junior high and high school students lift weights? Does lifting weights hurt baseball and basketball players? Should girls lift weights and so on are many of the questions I frequently receive.
Strength training has become an integral part of an athlete’s training regimen. High school athletes lift weights year around. Many coaches have their players lift three, four and five times a week during in-season and off-season. The key to a great weight-training program is having individual sport specific workout plans along with enforcement of proper technique.
However, coaches still receive push-back regarding strength training’s efficacy and overall benefits. Whether the concerns stem from uninformed parents, misguided coaches or athletic directors, or antiquated gender stereotyping and misconceptions, strength training still receives a bad rap.
Uneducated coaches on benefits of lifting weights, do their students injustice by not having a weight program. These athletes usually incur more injuries. They also do not reach their performance potential.
Strength training advocates understand evidence-based, documented, tried-and-true facts on why strength training should be a mainstay for all athletes, male and female, in every sport. These include not only sport-specific indices, but overall health-related assets, as well.
I have had the benefit of working with three of the best strength coaches in the business; Reb Brock (now at Del Valle High School), Andrew Swasey (Florida Atlantic University), and Joey Caldwell (Texas A&M University-Commerce). All three are extremely knowledgeable and demand proper weightlifting techniques. They design sport and position specific workouts for individual athletes, understanding one size does not fit all.
Some benefits of weight training include reducing incidence and severity of injuries, improving flexibility, building healthy body composition, increasing resting metabolism, providing muscle force and movement speed, increasing bone density, and improving glucose metabolism.
Without a weight training program, student-athletes never realize their true potential and are put at a greater risk of injury.
Thought for the week, “To break training is an act of treason.”
— John Heisman
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
