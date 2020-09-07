Do we expect to succeed in life? Are we continually pushing ourselves for excellence in our jobs, schoolwork, and life in general? It is hard to expect great things will happen for us if our actions are not conducive for those expectations.
People want to succeed. What is holding them back? Many of us just do not understand what is in our way.
This reminds me of a story of a young man (Raymond) who brought his lunch to work every day in a lunch box. Monday at lunchtime, Raymond opened his lunch box, took out his lunch bag and saw a baloney sandwich. He sat down and ate his lunch with the rest of the workers.
On Tuesday, when all the workers were sitting down to eat lunch, Raymond opened his lunch box, took out his food bag again, and saw another baloney sandwich. He was a little ticked off and said, “Oh, baloney again,” and he sat down and ate his lunch.
Sure enough, the same thing happened on Wednesday. This time when he opened the box and saw the baloney sandwich he said, “I cannot believe this, another baloney sandwich.” When the same thing happened on Thursday, Raymond screamed, “Another baloney sandwich. If I see another baloney sandwich I think I will be sick.”
On Friday, the entire group of workers could hardly wait to see what Raymond would have for lunch. Friday lunch came and all the workers were glaring at Raymond to see what he would have for lunch. He opened the lunch box and took out his sandwich bag. As he opened the bag Raymond said, “I cannot believe this, another baloney sandwich.”
One of workers just could not resist asking, “Hey Raymond, why don’t you tell your wife to stop packing all those baloney sandwiches.” Raymond stood up and looked at the worker and said, “Man, leave my wife out of this! You hear me, leave my wife out of this conversation. I pack my own lunches!”
Could anyone do such a thing? Are we like Raymond? We hold ourselves back because we do the same thing repeatedly and expect different results. People complain about their present situation and do absolutely nothing about it. How many times does a student fail the same subject and will not get a tutor or change their study tactics? Some people complain about their jobs, but they are not seeking other employment.
People love pity parties instead of taking responsibility for their own lives. Jim Rohn said, “If you want things to change then you have to change. If you want things to get better then you need to get better.”
My former college football coach Sam Sample would say, “In all things that happen to you, you have a choice. A choice to get better or bitter. There is only one letter of difference in the word but a world of difference in the meaning.”
We create our own baloney. If we do not do anything about our desires, the baloney will be in our lunch boxes every day. I think tomorrow I will have a hamburger.
Thought for the week, “Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.”
— Will Rogers
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of the book titled “Foundations of Coaching” (2020). He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
