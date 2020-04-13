A friend writes a daily devotional for teachers and administrators. Blake Cooper is a former coach, principal and superintendent of schools. At the end of his devotions he says to stay strong and positive. Then he says to always remember who you are, where you are from and remember who you represent. One of his recent responses from a teacher getting his devotions said she always remembers him saying those statements when she knew him as a coach.
I believe top leaders take responsibility. Results are evident under an administration’s leadership. Look at the University of Texas when they fired Mack Brown. The Longhorns have not accomplished Brown’s winning percentage even after two coaching changes. Who is responsible?
Why is it a coach is very successful underneath one administration and not as successful underneath another at the same institution? Could it be the administration reduced the tools available? Could it be changes were made the public had no idea of? I see this all the time in high schools and colleges.
People thought Coach Brown was over the hill. After being fired at Texas, he was hired at North Carolina. How has he done? You know it, although he is older, he has revitalized the Tarheels and is a national power.
Naysayers are used to criticizing others in everything. In the Bible, Nehemiah 2:11-20, there is a story about when the Israelites started to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. The Israelites’ enemies mocked them. I can picture it now; the team is getting ready for a tough opponent and the head coaches’ boss tells him it is time to change a coordinator. What should the head coach do? In my opinion, the strong head coach does not hire and fire because of what others think.
The Israelites’ enemies were mocking them also, so I guess coaches and school administrators are not in bad company. The Israelites’ leader, Nehemiah, and his helpers were convinced the Lord was with them, so they completed the project despite the opposition. The Israelites, with Nehemiah as their leader, did rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.
How about the builders of the Panama Canal? They faced enormous pressures and obstacles of geography, climate and disease. The construction was supervised by Col. George Washington Goethals. Goethals had to endure severe criticism from many people, who predicted he would never complete the task. The great engineer was resolute and pressed forward with steadfastness without responding to the opposition.
A friend asked Goethals if he was going to answer the critics. Goethals said he would in time. When asked how he would answer his critics he said with a canal. On Aug. 15, 1914, the canal opened to traffic for the first time. I can just imagine the smile he had on his face and the egg that was on the critics’ faces.
Employees want to work for leaders who will give due credit when they accomplish great results and not throw them under the bus when things go wrong. Some leaders, though, are unwilling to share accolades but are fast to deflect blame. These leaders have a difficult time motivating and inspiring a workforce. Privately ask employees underneath this type of leader and get the truth. I would imagine these kind of leaders have a lot of turnover.
Thought for the week, “God judges us by what we do, not by what others say.”
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
