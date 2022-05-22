Salaries for Texas teachers and coaches are experiencing much needed increases. I recently read that Killeen and Copperas Cove school districts increased teacher pay significantly.
With the pay increase, beginning in the 2022–2023-year, new CCISD teachers with no experience will make $53,000, an increase of $3,000 from the current rate.
New teachers starting with Killeen ISD will have a base salary of $56,160 and can start at $57,335 with a masters and $59,090 with a masters and doctorate degrees. In addition, a new-hire teacher with 20 years’ experience in KISD would be paid $64,160.
Although this is great news for teachers and other professional school personnel, it still does not compare favorably to the highest paid football coaches in the state.
Administrators and personnel working beyond the normal school day are compensated with higher salaries or stipend additions.
Let us look at the 2021-2022 top five highest paid coaches. According to Max Preps, the five highest paid coaches were Hank Carter, Scott Surratt, Todd Dodge, Gary Joseph, and Randy Allen.
Hank Carter is the head coach at 6A Lake Travis High School in Austin. In eleven years, his teams have won three state championships and produced an eventual Heisman Trophy winner, Baker Mayfield. His salary was listed at $158,512.
Second is Scott Surrat, head coach at 4A Carthage High School, at $154,900. Since taking over Carthage in 2007, his teams have won eight state championships. Even when his teams did not win the championship, they came close.
Third ranked was Todd Dodge at 6A Westlake High School. Dodge has had a storied career and recently retired. His salary was $150,000, He led his teams to consecutive state titles and was in the playoffs each year during his tenure.
Gary Joseph, at Katy High School, had a salary of $138,588. Since 2007, his teams have won five state titles. In the playoffs every year during his tenure, Joseph has established himself in the record books.
At 5A Highland Park (now 6A) High School, Randy Allen had a salary of $133,875. He currently ranks third in Texas history for having the most wins (over 400).
In 2016, he led the Scots to their second state title during his tenure.
In addition to their base salary, there may be some extra perks such as housing allowance, car allowance, insurance addition, retirement addition, to count a few. Are these salaries too high? Considering the amount of income derived from attendance of home games, playoff, and state championship games, they might be considered too low.
Thought for the week:
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”
–Warren Buffett
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.