Last week I wrote about the value of administrative support for athletic programs. The success or lack of success of all programs can easily be detected to the support of administration. Does the community play a part? After all, the community elects the board of education and influences hiring and firing of employees, especially superintendents and head football coaches.
After last week’s article, I had an overwhelming response. People want to view the history of their district. Many people were curious of the relationship of success (win-loss record) between superintendents and head football coaches.
I chose two districts that have grown from the smallest to largest classifications in UIL. Success being defined as win-loss records, one district was extraordinarily successful at all levels winning 75 percent of their contests. The other was very unsuccessful winning only 33 percent of their contests. Both are one high school towns.
Research was conducted on the number of superintendents, head football coaches and the tools of trade: size of coaching staff, staffs with a coaching planning period, coordinators without classroom duties, coaches in the athletic period and facility growth, for the last 35 years. The successful district had eight superintendents and six head football coaches. During the most successful seasons, this district had only two head football coaches totaling 26 years of service. The two head coaches were from the same staff.
The less successful district, during the last 35 years, had six superintendents and five head football coaches. The only success of this historically unsuccessful district was with one long-term coaching staff. This is the only staff during this 35-year period to have a successful record.
What was extremely interesting was facility improvements, size of coaching staff, coaches in the athletic period, coordinators without classroom duties and other tools of trade variables during each superintendents’ reign of both districts. The more successful district was consistent with growth with all superintendents. Their tools of trade are above or equal to all schools in their UIL district. They also have grade A athletic facilities (all practice and game fields for every sport is artificial turf).
The less successful district had a steady decrease in support (tools of trade) the last eight years. Facilities, across the board, are not considered equal with their UIL district opponents, although there has been some growth in this area. During this time there have been three head coaches and one superintendent.
Research results demonstrate during the unsuccessful years, the superintendents at the historically successful program averaged only about two years employment, while the historically unsuccessful district averaged over eight years of service. Obviously, there were more coaching and superintendent changes during the less successful years for the successful district and just the opposite for the less successful district. Both districts have similar financial and demographic communities. Also, both districts have comparable TEA academic results.
Research results detected both districts sustained success when successful coaching staffs remained in place for a length of time, even with superintendent changes. Can the short term of superintendents and head football coaches for the successful district be contributed to community pressure? Does this indicate successful districts influence the removal of administrators and coaches? To reach a more scholarly conclusion, research needs to include multiple districts.
The glaring observation appears to be communities either demand greatness in programs they desire to be successful or they are apathetic and allow programs to fail. It appears when communities demand excellence, programs succeed exponentially.
Thought for the week, “Excellence is not a skill. It is an attitude.”
— Ralph Marston
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He has a doctor degree in education and has been an administrator and football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
