One of the most powerful decisions a head coach makes is hiring great assistant coaches.
The most successful head coaches and business executives hire great subordinates. It can be difficult to find the right assistants and especially ones who are diamonds in the rough.
Before great assistants can be hired, the person making the hire must know what a great assistant coach is. Is it a resume of who’s who? Is it a pedigree? Having a good resume and having served in some great organizations are definitely an indication of ability but it is much more than those variables that dignify a great assistant coach.
Great assistant coaches are loyal to their head coach, to their program and to their school. Some assistants will have a tremendous resume; but, after further review, it is obvious they are job seekers. They have bounced around like a basketball, chasing more pay and bigger schools.
Another quality of a great assistant coach is they do everything to support the head coach and uphold the philosophy of the program. These coaches are open-minded and do not hold programs back by not following the head coach instructions to the maximum.
This type of assistant coach will speak at appropriate times but is also willing to listen more than they talk. This type of assistant coach is also humble and views their position as an apprenticeship. Regardless of their previous background and knowledge, they understand their role and work hard to expand and grow their role because they are true students of the game.
The true great assistant coaches help sell the program to players, parents, and fans. They take great pride in the program. They take ownership of the program because they are an extension of the head coach. In other words, it is their program too.
When I think of a dedicated assistant coach who emulated the head coach, Morris Southall comes to mind.
Southall was Hall of Fame coach Gordon Wood’s top assistant for 26 years at Brownwood, Texas High School.
Prior to joining Wood, he also had been a successful head coach. Southall was considered a mastermind in offensive football. Wood gave him full control and together they won seven state championships.
Some assistant coaches think too highly of themselves and are a drain on the team. Although they might be excellent at coaching a position, their lack of enthusiasm and support of the head coach make them a cancer for team building. These type of assistant coaches can be thought of like a pre-madonna player. If they stay around, they will ruin the team.
Many head coaches base their contract with assistant coaches in mind. Often, the assistants’ yearly and financial agreements coincide with the head coach. If the head coach receives a raise, the assistant automatically receives a proportionate raise.
Great head coaches know their success is a direct reflection of their assistant coaches. When both, assistant and head coach value each other and are joined at the hip, great things happen. Being a team is more than words.
Thought for the week:
“The one-man team is a complete and total myth.”
— Don Shula
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
