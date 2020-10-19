How do you feel about your alma mater arbitrarily changing school colors on uniforms? How about changing the mascot or altering the name? How does it happen?
I like schools having throwback uniforms to honor the past players and teams. I also think it is cool to have unique or modern uniforms. Changing the name of the mascot and colors without the proper authority could cause a school bad publicity though.
Community pride is often associated with the school colors and mascot. Before changing these traditions, careful consideration should take place.
I remember years ago in west Texas a coach surprised the community and school district when his football team came out for their first game in brand new uniforms. Having new uniforms is not unusual. However, the school colors were black and orange, and he purchased uniforms with totally different colors. The superintendent and board did not approve of the change and the coach was reprimanded. The team immediately went back to orange and black.
As I watched TCU play K-State last weekend, I was intrigued with the new uniforms. TCU list their colors as purple and white. This year’s football team was sporting new colors. The jerseys and pants were grey, and the lettering was red. The helmets remained purple. The explanation was horned frogs shoot blood out of their eyes and the new uniforms were highlighting the mean horned frog. I am sure having new uniforms with different colors were approved by university officials.
Tradition is important. Former players and alumni are temperamental about their mascots and school colors. When changing school colors and mascots, I believe school officials should include alumni and the community to minimize conflicts.
I worked at two institutions with familiar mascot names. One was called Greyhounds and the other Bulldogs. During my tenure at both institutions there was a movement to call the players Dawgs.
One institution is still called Greyhounds. At the high school I served, after a few years of going by the name of Bulldogs, the name Bulldawg took over. Now after approximately 25 years, Dawgs is the named used on buildings, scoreboards and uniforms.
Another institution with the name Bulldogs using the name Dawgs is the University of Georgia. On some Georgia websites, they have listed the name Dawg Bites for titles on some articles. Their main name remains Bulldogs though.
So, what should alumni do if school colors or mascot names have changed? Ask the current school board members if there has ever been a school board vote authoring the change. If authorization never took place, then a vote would be appropriate.
I never cared what school colors or mascot names were. Uniforms and mascots do not win games, players do.
Thought for the week, “Some days you are the dog-dawg, some days you are the hydrant.”
— Gary Welch
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He is author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
