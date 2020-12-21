There is saying among football coaches at all levels: high school, college and professional. The saying is there are two types of coaches. Those who have been fired and those who will be fired.
High schools are firing coaches at an alarming rate. High school football in Texas has always been big and with increased media coverage, large stadiums and influence of the internet, coaches are under a microscope. Fans, parents, administrations, and board of educations want a winner now. They do not understand what it takes to build a winning program. Many of these people believe coaches can turn a program around overnight, especially if they have nice facilities.
Most coaches understand there are numerous ways to get fired. The boss gets fired and there is a good chance the assistant coaches will become unemployed as well. If the head coach gets fired or takes another job, assistant coaches may not fit with the new head coach.
Being fired is not the end of the world. It may be a blessing in disguise. Being forced to make a change could lead you to a new challenge, a new set of friends and a better community.
The next school or staff might provide a much better situation. Instead of fighting a negative situation, making a change could turn your coaching position into a gold mine.
Instead of complaining you were forced to use a staff you did not pick, forced to build a program without the necessary tools your competitors have, or have a lack of talent, you just simply need to move on. Talking negative only makes you look worse.
You cannot take the high road if you complain. The facts will take on their own role. If you forced out of a losing program and within a short time the new staff starts winning, then change might have been needed.
If you are forced out of a traditionally winning program and then the program goes to the dumps, then it will be obvious there were more problems than a coaching staff. I like to refer to Baylor when Coach Grant Teaff was fired. After years and years of having successful teams, the alumni and administration wanted a change. It was decades before Coach Art Briles brought back the winning tradition.
Coaches sometimes get fired when they come into a program that was consistently winning and then start losing. The student-athlete numbers in the program reduce, crowds dwindle and academic success plummets. This is a good indication change is necessary.
Coaches also get fired from jealous board members, incompetent administrators and communities influencing local school officials. Other reasons are self-inflicted. It could be the coach could not develop winning schemes for the talent the district provides. Other reasons might be the coach does not communicate with parents and community members.
It does not matter who is at fault. Instead of complaining or talk about the wrongs, coaches need to look at the new possibilities. Whether it be a new coaching job or change of profession, many times the forced change creates a better life for coaches and their family.
Take the high road and look to the future. Attitude is everything in life. Choose to improve your situation.
Thought for the week, “The man who wins may have been counted out several times but didn’t hear the referee.”
— H.E. Janson
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach and has been in public school and collegiate education for 39 years. He is the author of “Foundations of Coaching” (2020) and can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
